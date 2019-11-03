Sparta man killed in snowmobile mishap

A 51-year old Sparta man was killed in a snowmobiling accident north of Sparta Saturday.

According to Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold,

his department was called to 10060 Echo Road shortly after noon.

The accident occurred on the trail north of that location and emergency responders had to transported in by the fire department's utility vehicle.

The accident was just under a mile north of Cty. Hwy. B and Echo Road on the trail.

The snowmobile operator, Anthony Knutson, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported out on the utility vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation by the DNR.

The trail was closed while the recovery took place but has reopened.

The fire department was on the scene for four hours.

Also assisting were the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Wisconsin DNR and the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office.