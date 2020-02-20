Sparta man sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Sparta man was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 20 years extended supervision after being found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on two counts of incest with a child; a class BC felony. In May of 2018, Roger L. Endres, 62, was charged with two counts repeated sexual assault of same child, three counts incest with a child and two counts second-degree sexual assault of a child after allegations were reported to law enforcement that Endres had sexually assaulted three of his female relatives.

One victim, currently age 34, told investigators Endres had sexually abused her on or between March 1999 and October 2001. She stated the abuse started happening around the time she was 13-years-old during sleepovers at Endres’ residence in Sparta.

The victim said she would be sleeping in the living room of the home when Endres’ would come out and begin molesting her. She stated she would try to move away from him, but she could not overpower him.

She recalled another incident while camping with Endres and other family members when she attempted to kick him in the groin during the incident. Endres told the victim’s mother he thought the girl was having night terrors and they should seek professional help.

The victim refrained from telling her family about the abuse, which she recalls took place between the ages of 13 and 16, because she was concerned it would hurt relationships within the family. She eventually confided in her sister when she was 15-years-old.

When she was 16-years-old she stopped spending the night at Endres’ residence and the abuse stopped. She told investigators it is difficult for her now to remember specific dates, but she estimated going to Endre’s house one to two times each month between the ages of 13 and 16 and the abuse took place almost every time.

At 17-years-old, she told her mother about the abuse. She stated her mother wanted to confront Endres, but concerns about family dynamics were brought up again and he was not confronted.

The victim also told investigators she felt Endres abused her sister and another female relative as well.

When Endres was asked about abusing the three victims during their childhood he reportedly stated, “I have touched them.” Endres could not recall how many times the abuse had occurred, but stated it had happened more than once and admitted they were minors at the time.