Sparta man sentenced to 55 years in prison

A former Sparta man has been sentenced to 75 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System to include 55 years of initial confinement and 20 years extended supervision after he was found guilty on five of 27 counts related to sexually assaulting his children.

Jacob Alvin Andrew Wikkerink, 50, was sentenced by Judge Richard Radcliffe in Monroe County Circuit Court Friday having been convicted of several charges. Wikkerink was originally charged with first degree sexual assault, 11 counts of incest, six counts or repeated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and exposing intimate parts.

District Attorney Kevin Croninger presented a recommendation of 10 years of initial confinement and four years of extended supervision on each count. To be consecutive for a total sentence of 50 years initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision.

“I think what is abundantly clear is that for the victims of Mr. Wikkerink’s crimes to have the best opportunity to deal with the tremendous trauma and pain that he has caused them, they need for him to be locked away for a period of time that will be the rest of his natural life,” Croninger said. “Any sentence less than what the state is recommending could potentially give Mr. Wikkerink the opportunity to leave a prison cell and I don’t believe that is something that is appropriate given his conduct and the severity of these offenses.”

In March 2018, law enforcement was advised of a child sex offense that took place at a residence in Sparta. Investigators took a brief statement from the Mayo Behavioral Health Center in Eau Claire in reference to a victim, aged 18 at the time, reporting sexual assault by her relative, Wikkerink.

According to the complaint, she advised medical staff she had allowed Wikkerink to touch her inappropriately in order to prevent him from assaulting the other children at the residence. Law enforcement was informed that these incidents had been taking place for a long time and occurrences were often.

Two additional family members/victims who lived at the residence advised that Wikkerink had also sexually assaulted them over many years. Statements were given by the two victims, aged 19 and 23 at the time, who indicated that Wikkerink also sexually assaulted several more family members, who were still residing at the residence.

Monroe County Human Services and law enforcement conducted several interviews with children who resided at the residence. One victim, aged 14, admitted Wikkerink had sexually assaulted her.

She reported that Wikkerink had been assaulting her for quite some time on a weekly basis, recalling the last incident had been roughly three months prior.

She claimed she reported the incidents to an older brother, who then informed their mother and other family members.

Human Services conducted two additional interviews with two more victims, both aged 11, one of which informed the social worker he had been sexually abused by Wikkerink. The other said Wikkerink had also sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

She advised that these incidents had also taken place at the family’s residence for several years. She told investigators the first incident occurred when she was around 9-years of age and that it was a weekly occurrence.

Though he has both a high school diploma and a bachelor's degree in public administration, Wikkerink was a stay at home father and several of the incidents had taken place while the children’s mother was at work.

One victim addressed the court on Friday speaking about her experiences saying that wherever Wikkerink was, she wanted to be anywhere else as he “carried an aura of discontent” with him that made her increasingly uncomfortable.

“As a child the man I once called father would visit me at night. My monster was never under my bed, he was in it,” she said.

She proceeded to talk about how Wikkerink’s abuse didn’t end with sexual gratification, alluding to emotional abuse, depriving his children of food and physical abuse.

“We would be lined up from oldest to youngest, forced to listen to the cries of our siblings waiting for our turn to be beat by Jacob,” she recalled. “His idea of discipline was to leave scars and bruises both on and underneath the skin. The bruises would eventually heal, but the emotional torment continues to fester to this day. He was a selfish tyrant who used fear tactics to convince us all that what was best for Jacob was what was best for us.”

Another victim addressed Wikkerink directly during the proceedings. “You made me feel powerless. You tainted any innocent moment a father and daughter should share. Your hugs made me recoil. Any time that you so much as touched my arm, I felt compelled to shower,” she said. “Your moods were completely unpredictable and your actions were so extreme that your screams would resonate in my head. I don’t hate you, hate implies you care about someone to a certain extent and I don't care for you at all. I hope you’re in prison long enough that I never have to see you again.”

Prior to sentencing, Wikkerink was given the opportunity to address the court as well. He said he had tried to look at himself through his victims’ eyes, seeking to understand their hurt, rage and repulsion at the way he treated them.

“You showed me the devastation that I inflicted on you. I begin to understand far too late the harm I have caused you. There is no excuse, no good reason for what I did to you. I played upon your vulnerability. Though I am sorry, it can never be enough; no words or actions could ever be sufficient,” Wikkerink said. “I did my family wrong and do not wish them any more harm. I am going to prison; I deserve it. With that, I can only begin to make amends.”

In considering an appropriate sentence, Radcliffe stated there are several objectives that the court must consider: the protection of the community, punishment of the defendant for his actions, whether rehabilitation is appropriate and necessary, deterrence of others, victims’ rights and restitution.

Radcliffe explained he also considered a number of specific factors including the lack of a past criminal record of Wikkerink as well as his personality, character and social traits, his education and his employment history. He also considered that Wikkerink had maintained pre-trial behavior in an appropriate manner, complied with the conditions of his bonds and sought treatment for his mental illness as well as the seriousness of the offenses.

“Primarily what I can do today in considering the sentence, is to consider the actions of the defendant and Mr. Wikkerink assaulted his children. He groomed them to a point where he could allow them to be his. They were no longer children, they were his pawns,” Radcliffe said. “He didn’t parent his children with love and nurturing as all the rest of us in society do. In making my sentence, I listened to the words of his victims. Mr. Wikkerink tore apart the fabric of his family and in doing so he took a little bit of our community as well. My sentence reflects those 11 years of torture.”