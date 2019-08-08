Sparta man sentenced to prison after making terroristic threats

Adrian Camejo, 64, of Sparta was sentenced to one year in state prison and one year extended supervision after he was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on July 31 of threatening to injure as a repeat offender.

On Dec. 26, 2018, officers were notified of a threats complaint that had occurred at the Monroe County Human Services office. Dispatch informed officers that Camejo had just been released from prison and was trying to get assistance to obtain food when he was denied because he did not have the proper identification.

Prior to leaving, Camejo made statements to employees that he was going to go out and start killing people after he had been denied assistance services.

Camejo was contacted and admitted to making the threats but claimed that the statements were only made out of frustration and claimed that he would not actually do it.

Camejo was taken into custody and charged on Dec. 28 with making terroristic threats, interruption of operations, disorderly conduct and threatening to injure.