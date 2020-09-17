Sparta man shows gratitude one chicken quarter at a time

When Tom Fuenger’s daughter gave birth to his grandson three years ago, complications with the newborn required an extended hospital stay.

His daughter was forced to drive back and forth from the hospital and eventually missed a lot of work. During that time, it was the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) that provided her with much-appreciated assistance.

“They helped her with gas money, food money and everything else, so I said it’s my turn to pay it back,” said Fuenger.

For the past two years, he’s been doing just that. Fuenger, who works and lives in Sparta, has a permanent trailer at the Lake Neshonoc Campground in West Salem where he has held a chickencue fundraiser for CMN the past two years on Labor Day weekend.

He bought a portable grill for the occasion and can grill 140 quarters at a time. His inaugural year he and his son Ben barbecued 140 quarters and this year the number jumped to 225.

Donations also jumped. Last year he made $800 for CMN and this year he nearly tripled it, raising $2,325.

“So it’s growing,” he said.

The meals include beans, coleslaw and potato chips, all served in to-go containers. The cost is whatever donation one would like to make.

“We don’t charge for it, all we do is donations,” he said. “I think people are giving.”

That seems to be apparent from the money raised, mostly from the people who have places in the campground. “They support us pretty well.”

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a highly-rated non-profit organization that raises funds for children's hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children's health issues. It was founded in 1983 by Marie Osmond, John Schneider, Mick Shannon and Joe Lake.

According to CMN’s website, more than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital across North America every year. Since Medicaid and insurance programs don’t fully cover costs for their care, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

Fuenger, whose grandson is now three years old and healthy, said he’s glad to be one of those contributing to the effort.

Fuenger said he plans to make his chickencue an annual event each Labor Day weekend.