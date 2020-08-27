Sparta man suffers smoke inhalation, burns in Monday house fire

A Sparta couple escaped with their lives but didn’t escape injury in a house fire that started Monday night.

According to Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold, his department was dispatched to a reported house fire at 114 South Thayer at 11:49 p.m.

When he arrived, Sparta police were assisting one of the homeowners, Jack Welcher, off the roof using a ladder retrieved from the garage. Arnold said the fire had broken out in the back of the two-story home and had trapped Welcher upstairs where he had been sleeping.

His wife, Lori, was downstairs watching television when she heard her husband yelling for help. She attempted to go upstairs but could only make it up a couple of steps before being forced back by heavy smoke and heat. Jack Welcher was forced to break an upstairs window and climb onto the roof before officers assisted him down the ladder.

He suffered smoke inhalation and burns and was taken to the Sparta hospital before eventually being transferred to a Madison hospital. Arnold learned Wednesday that he was doing better. Lori Welcher was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Arnold said the fire started in an upstairs room on the back side of the house. The second floor of the house had sustained heavy fire damage and the first floor had smoke and water damage. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours.

Arnold said the fire was extinguished quickly but the crew remained to ventilate the smoke and check for hotspots.

The Sparta Area Fire District was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Excel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Center.

The home is insured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, Arnold believes the old wiring in the house may have overheated from an air conditioning unit plugged in upstairs.