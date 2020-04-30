Sparta mayor calls for special meeting on accelerating business re-openings

Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust has scheduled a special city council meeting for next Monday where aldermen are expected to act on a resolution to accelerate business re-openings in the city that appear to be in conflict with Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home Order.

“It’s opening up a conversation about utilizing the bars and other businesses and not holding to the state’s criteria,” Gust told the Herald.

Gust said she has had numerous calls, emails and texts about reopening some businesses before statewide criteria for reopening businesses as laid out in the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back Plan are met.

“I would propose accelerating the timeline to move into Phase 1 considering our low number of positive cases alongside our high recovery rate,” she said in an email to city aldermen, noting that as of Tuesday in Monroe County there have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries, no current hospitalizations due to the virus and 706 negative tests.

Phase 1 of the Governor’s plan includes allowing mass gatherings of up to 10 people; restaurants opening with social distancing requirements; removal of certain restrictions including retail restrictions for Essential Businesses and Operations; additional operations for non-essential businesses; K-12 schools to resume in-person operation; and childcare settings resuming full operation.

However, the plan also states that before that transition to Phase 1 can take place there has to be a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 cases reported statewide within a 14-day period.

Gust said Monroe County met the state criteria for a downward trajectory on April 16, which she argues should make the City of Sparta eligible to start phasing into the Bounce Back program today (Thursday).

According to Gust, the more populated areas of the state, Milwaukee and Dane counties, skew the numbers and don’t reflect the reality of what’s occurring in other parts of the state. She added projections show the state as a whole won’t meet the criteria for reopening until September.

Gust, who owns a bar in downtown Sparta, insists the Governor’s order allows for local governments to create their own orders.

She said the city would follow guidelines laid out in the Monroe County Health Department’s COVID-19 Business Tool Kit, which gives guidance to businesses when restrictions are loosened.

However, Monroe County Health Officer Sharon Nelson points out the tool kit states local and state orders regarding the phased re-opening of businesses must be followed.

The city’s proposed resolution states “ The City of Sparta is in support of the Monroe County Health Department creating a local order to reopen businesses safely, responsibly and confidently in accordance with the Monroe County Health Department COVID-19 Business Tool Kit, published on April 24th, 2020, using the gating criteria outlined by the Department of Health Services applied to our local statistics.”

“I’m not in support of anything that is in violation of the Governor’s order,” said Nelson, adding that state orders supersede any local regulations.

Nelson said there is proof of community transmission in Monroe County and there are no barometers to gauge how widespread the virus is, nor is the virus completely understood. “There are too many unknowns related to COVID-19.”

“We’re all anxious to get this behind us and we appreciate everyone’s patience, but at this point there is no course of action that can accelerate the reopening,” said Nelson.

On Tuesday, the Rice Lake City Council passed a resolution allowing for the limited reopening of businesses and government offices. The council split the vote 4-4 with the mayor, who requested the item be placed on the agenda, casting the tie breaker in favor of the resolution.

The Sparta City Council meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Monday. The public will not be allowed to attend the meeting but access it via phone. Check the city’s website for more information.