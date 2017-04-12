Sparta mayor clarifies position on nursing home
Mon, 12/04/2017 - 12:08pm admin1
Sparta Mayor Ron Button believes he and city aldermen are taking some heat over a misperception of their stance on Monroe County's nursing home project.
Sparta Mayor Ron Button believes he and city aldermen are taking some heat over a misperception of their stance on Monroe County's nursing home project.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com