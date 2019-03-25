Sparta mayoral candidates air their views

City of Sparta voters will be weighing on only one contested seat in the April 2 Election.

While the four aldermanic districts up for election this spring will see the incumbents returned unchallenged, resident will have a choice in who will serve as Sparta's next mayor.

That race pits incumbent Ron Button, who is running for his third term, against Sparta business woman Kristen Gust. Each candidate was given the same set of questions and the following are their responses.

KRISTEN GUST

Please give a brief personal history.

I was born and raised in Oconomowoc, WI where my parents, Don & Jill Gust still reside. I graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 2003, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2008 with a Bachelor’s degree in English and the University of St. Thomas with a Master’s degree in Business Communication in 2014.

I currently own and manage my own small business, Cork & Barrel in Sparta and also work full time at Organic Valley as an Inside Sales Manager. I previously worked at Century Foods in Sparta and Silgan Containers in Mendota Heights, MN.

My passion for service started at age 18 when I enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. During my time in the National Guard I was activated to New Orleans in 2005 to assist with Hurricane Katrina relief and deployed in 2006 to Iraq to fulfill my duties as a transportation operator.

After my military service and education were completed, I continued to serve the community through volunteer work with various non-profit agencies. I currently serve as the President of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Board and am a member of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Membership & Growth Committee, a member of the Sparta Young Professionals Club, a member of the Sparta Half Marathon & Triathlon committee and the treasurer for a local political organization. I previously served as a board member of the Sparta Boys & Girls Club and chaired the Sparta Boys & Girls Club Resource Development committee. Although I no longer serve on the board, I remain active with the Sparta Boys & Girls club by volunteering at special events like the House of Shadows, Annual Golf Outing and the Sparta Stampede run.

Why are you running for mayor?

I believe that the mayor should be a representation of the community as a whole; someone that embodies our inhabitants. As a small business owner, I have witnessed a shift in the demographics of Sparta and there has been an influx of young professionals, especially young entrepreneurial women. As a veteran, I have spent many weekends training at Fort McCoy and fully understand the military culture. As a community volunteer, I have been privileged to be a part of the philanthropic mission of various organizations and have witnessed the generosity and genuine care and concern of our citizens. I am a young, female, business owner, veteran and a proud resident of Sparta and I aim to be a positive representative and contribute to the future success of Sparta.

What qualities do you bring to the position?

I bring many qualities to the table, including leadership, thoughtfulness, an analytical and positive mindset and passion. My experience serving in Iraq taught me to work efficiently and effectively in chaotic and high pressure situations as well as develop leadership skills. I believe in calculated risk and thoughtful decision making. I believe in taking a quantitative approach to problem solving by looking at various views and opinions on a larger scale, but I also believe in taking a qualitative approach by gaining more comprehensive knowledge of underlying issues.

How do you believe you can influence the city through the mayor's office? In your opinion what is the mayor's role?

I would be a positive influence on the city as I have a good pulse on the issues that our residents face. As a small business owner, I have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with a variety of individuals which has provided an open door for any comments, concerns or complaints. I consider myself well respected in the community as I treat people with respect.

Last October I was recognized as a Rising Star under 40 from the River Valley Media Group and the 7 Rivers Alliance due to my community involvement and I plan to expand my community involvement and continue to be a positive influence in our community.

The mayor’s role is to be a pillar of the community, someone who represents our community as a whole and is an advocate for residents. The mayor’s role is also to be accessible to the public and take action on issues that our city faces.

What changes would you like to see in the city? What would your priorities be?

Our current city administration and city council have done an outstanding job making Sparta a prosperous community. I would like to see the progress on the business parks continue to attract new businesses, both large and small. I would like to ensure the library expansion is fully supported for both structural and fundamental changes to offer a more functional space for both children and increase access to technology. I would like to evaluate our current committee structures and members to validate the right people are in the right positions.

Anything else you think voters should know about you.

Although I am not a Sparta native, Sparta has most definitely become my home. I have put my roots down by opening my own business and by actively involving myself in the community. I moved to Sparta and have continued to live in Sparta by choice, not by chance. I have been overwhelmed by the support and acceptance of my campaign and am incredibly appreciative for this opportunity to run for the position of mayor and serve the residents of Sparta.

RON BUTTON

Please give a brief personal history.

I moved to the Sparta area in 1956, and have resided in the City of Sparta since that time. I graduated from Sparta Senior High School in 1964, then went on to UW-La Crosse and received a degree in political science and history. I married Jeanne in 1974, and raised my daughter here. The majority of our family continues to reside in Sparta. I have one grandson who attends Lawrence Lawson school.

I worked as a carpenter throughout my career, entering the Carpenter's Union in 1977. In 1993, I became employed as a carpenter at UW-La Crosse and worked there until I retired in 2008.

Organizations that I have been involved in are the Carpenter's Union, Sparta Eagles Club, Sparta Rod & Gun Club, Sparta Bass Club, Ducks Unlimited, Wildlife federation and the NRA.

I was appointed to the Comprehensive Plan Committee in 1993. In 1994, I was appointed to fill the position as alderman to replace a member who could not complete his term. I served as alderman until I was defeated in 2005. I was re-elected as alderman in 2009 and served until I was elected mayor in 2013.

Why are you running for mayor?

I am running for mayor first and foremost because I love Sparta and I am significantly invested in continuing to make Sparta a vibrant growing city. I am involved in many projects that have not been completed for Sparta that I look forward to seeing through and being a part of them coming to fruition with a positive outcome. One of those projects is assisting in resolving the Rolling Hills nursing home issue, to whatever extent the city can help. I have committed myself to improving Perch Lake for the last 40 years, which will be entering a crucial stage this year with replacement of the dam and the eventual removal of sediment from the lake. We will be closing the East Side Business Park, which I had a part in acquiring in the 1990s, and expanding the South Pointe Business Park's occupancy. We are presently in the process of negotiating with the Sparta School District to purchase and repurpose Lakeview School as a new police station. I have been deeply involved with all these projects and believe my years of experience and efforts will continue to provide positive outcomes.

What qualities do you bring to the position?

As mayor, I bring a lifetime of experience with issues that are a concern to all of us and involve the betterment of Sparta. I have demonstrated a reasoned, thoughtful, mature approach to solving issues that have and continue to arise for the City of Sparta.

How do you believe you can influence the city through the mayor's office? In your opinion what is the mayor's role?

I believe I can influence the city best by educating and leading the council with whatever issues should arise. The mayor's role is to be a conceptual leader who envisions things that would benefit the city and be an educator to the positive aspects of different opportunities that may arise.

What changes would you like to see in the city? What would your priorities be?

I would like to see the resolution to the Rolling Hills situation that affected so many employees and residents; completion of the Library expansion and the Perch Lake project; continued recruitment of new businesses to the Sparta area; replacement of trees lost due to the emerald ash borer infestation; and any other new projects that will make an even greater community. I am very content with the direction the city has taken in the last few years and will continue to strive to support the growth and quality of life in the City of Sparta while keeping the taxes stable.

Very briefly, anything else you think voters should know about you.

I would like the voters to know that, as a resident of Sparta for the last 60 years, I love this city and an invested in continuing to serve the city to the best of my ability. As a leader and a team player, I will listen to the residents and work alongside the city employees as well as the public.