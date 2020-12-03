Sparta paramedic saved by fellow emergency personnel

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, dozens of emergency personnel responded to a house fire where a mother and daughter barely escaped with their lives. While providing standby at the two-story residence, a paramedic with the Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Dann Schamens collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Schamens had no pulse and was not breathing. Due to the quick actions of those on scene, he was administered CPR and regained a pulse.

Schamens was first transported to Ft. McCoy where he was then transferred to GundersenAIR’s helicopter and airlifted to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Schamens was in critical condition in the ICU, but with time he began to improve and ultimately survived. If it hadn’t been for the quick responses of everyone involved, the outcome may have been tragically different.

“We don’t usually get good results when we have calls like this,” Ambulance Director Staci Tenner said. “So, to have a good result and have it be one of our own is even more amazing.”

Wednesday night, individuals from Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire Protection District, Sparta Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch Center, who were involved in the code save of Schamens, were honored by Tenner.

“I cannot thank you all enough for what you did that morning,” Tenner said. “The outpour of support that has been given to Dann, his family and our service has been unbelievable and truly appreciated.”

The individuals honored from Sparta PD were Joel Ames, Kyle Erickson and Zach Fischer; from Sparta FD were Dylan Smith and Dennis Whitehead; from MCOS and Dispatch Center were Rob Conroy, Josh Meyer, Andrea Zebell and Joshua Oxborrow and from Sparta Ambulance were Dee Dee Johnson, Darlene Merow, Steven Arnold, Mike Foster, Ellen Fink and Brandon Perron.

During the proceedings, Schamens was able to simply say, “Just, thank you,” to the individuals before he began to get emotional. As Schamens struggled to continue, Mike Foster matter-of-factly interjected, “You’re welcome.”

Schamens mother Mary also wanted her chance to thank the individuals through tears, “I just want to thank each and every one of you. My son was gone and you brought him back to me.”

“There is nothing on God’s green Earth that we could ever do or say, but thank you,” she continued. “Thank you all so much.”

In addition, members of Sparta Ambulance were able to sell bracelets to raise funds for Schamens and with the generosity of the Brieske/Putman family, Mayo Health, Gundersen Health, Oakdale Fire Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, MCSO and Dispatch Center, Sparta PD, Sparta FD, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Sparta Ambulance, they were able to raise $1,000, which they also presented to him Wednesday evening.

Schamens, who has been with the ambulance service for nearly 30 years, has been cleared to return to work next week.