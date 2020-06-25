Sparta PD continue to investigate recent homicide

The Sparta Police Department recently identified the man involved in a shooting on June 11 as 61-year-old Sparta native Anthony D. Koopman. According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Hill and Court Streets in Sparta.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Koopman had been shot. Koopman was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in La Crosse, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement quickly concluded that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no immediate danger to the general public.

According to Lt. Booker Ferguson of the Sparta PD, the case is still active and remains under investigation by the Sparta PD and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

“We have three investigators that are working around the clock, going through evidence and surveillance videos provided by business owners and citizens,” Ferguson said. “We are following up on all leads as they come in and we are working to get a suspect in custody.”

The last homicide by firearm in Sparta occurred in May of 2016 when Turner D. Wood and Matthew J.R. Rasmussen shot Adam Garcia at a residence on N. Water Street.