Sparta Police identify man found dead near Hansen’s IGA Sunday

The Sparta Police Department has identified a man found dead near a business on West Wisconsin Street early Sunday afternoon as 55-year-old Dwite J. Shaver of Sparta.

In a press release issued Monday, Sparta Police Lt. Booker Ferguson said the police department and Sparta Area Ambulance Service were dispatched to a loading dock near Hansen’s IGA on West Wisconsin Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Ferguson, the call was in reference to an unresponsive subject.

“Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located the subject under a semi-trailer near a loading dock,” Ferguson offered. “It was confirmed the person was deceased and not an employee of the business.”

Ferguson said this (Thursday) morning the Sparta officers have had contact with Shaver in the past and investigators believe he may have been homeless at the time of his death.

“The last reference in our system is that he was homeless. He doesn’t have a permanent address, so it appears that he was homeless at the time,” Ferguson offered.

“It appears to investigators that he was seeking some sort of shelter,” he added. “The trailer didn’t have anything to do with the cause of death, he was just lying underneath it.”

Ferguson said the department is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

“We’re waiting for the officials results, which include toxicology. It usually takes longer for toxicology in general – several weeks to a good month,” said Ferguson. “There was no trauma to the body, or anything like that, and we still don’t suspect any foul play.”

Shaver’s body was discovered by an employee of Hansen’s IGA

Ferguson said the Sparta Police Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing the investigation into the death.