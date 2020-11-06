Sparta police investigate early morning shooting death

The investigation continues in an early Thursday morning shooting death near the intersection of Court and Hill streets in Sparta.

According to a Sparta Police Department press release Monroe County dispatch received a call of a possible shooting at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the intersections of Court and Hill streets. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male shooting victim.

The man, whose age remains unknown at this time, was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a La Crosse hospital where he died from the injuries. Sparta police ask the public stay away from the area as the investigation continues.