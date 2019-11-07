Sparta police resolve July 4 standoff peacefully

On July 4, Sparta Police officers responded to the 500 block of North Benton Street for what began as a welfare check, but escalated into a three-hour standoff with a 20-year old male threatening suicide.

According to Sparta Police Lt. Booker Ferguson, when police arrived at 10 a.m., the subject armed himself with two knives and began making suicide threats.

The subject was on the front porch of the house, while police remained across the street and began a dialog with him, according to Ferguson. Officers called in tactical team members and a negotiator.

The negotiator along with family members, who had remained in the house and didn't feel they were in danger, according to Ferguson, convinced the subject to surrender.

The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation. No charges were filed against the man.