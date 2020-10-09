Sparta Public Works broaches ATV/UTV use in city

After the Monroe County Board voted in July to open up all county trunk highways to all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs), Sparta Public Works Director Mark Van Wormer brought the matter before the public works board Tuesday to gauge its stance on extending their use into the city.

The county’s ordinance only pertains to county highways, not town, city, village or state roads. Those government entities are responsible for regulating the roads in their jurisdictions.

The City of Tomah created its own ATV/UTV ordinance, which allows the vehicles to operate on almost all of its streets from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Van Wormer pointed out that Tomah has more county trunk highways skirting its borders than Sparta. Cty. Hwy. B, which turns into North Water Street, is the only county highway that borders the city limits.

When asked for her opinion, Sparta Police Chief Emilee Nottestad said she was “neither for nor against it.” She indicated Tomah’s ordinance has a few flaws she would clean up if Sparta were to create its own ordinance to make sure it aligns with state statutes.

“Other than that, I think it’s in your hands,” she said, addressing the board.

“I’m totally against it,” said Public Works Chairman Norm Stanek. “We have enough traffic in town, we have enough noise pollution in town and we don’t need to watch out for ATV/UTVs on city streets.”

Van Wormer also pointed out that neither the Town of Sparta nor the Town of Angelo, both of which surround the city, allows recreational ATV/UTV use on their town roads. If that changes, Van Wormer said the city would likely have to install signs wherever those town roads enter city jurisdiction, indicating those vehicles aren’t allowed to operate in the city.

The public works board was unclear if the city had to install a sign where Cty. Hwy. B enters city limits.

According to the county’s ordinance, all highways open to ATV/UTV use have to have signs installed indicating the thoroughfare is part of an ATV route. While the county highway department is tasked with installing the signs, UTV/ATV clubs are responsible for funding the signs and their installation.

Van Wormer said he wanted to bring the issue to the board’s attention because he thinks there may be some people interested in advocating for use of the vehicles in the city.