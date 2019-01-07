Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Sparta Rotary seeks public's help with new WWII monument

Mon, 07/01/2019
Nicole Vik, Staff Writer

Over the past year, the Sparta Rotary Club has been working hard on making improvements to Blyton Park in Sparta by adding sidewalks. Currently the park displays a Vietnam memorial as well as a Korean monument.

The club’s latest project is the purchasing of an eight-foot wide monument honoring Sparta’s WWII veterans, which will also be placed in Blyton Park.

“Our goal is to get that to look like other communities have where they honor different veterans of different wars, especially with Fort McCoy so close,” Toni Wissestad said. “We’ve been working on this for a while.”

The club has been working with the Monroe County Local History Room, Veterans’ Services Office and the VFW to establish a preliminary list of names to be etched into the monument.

“We know there are some names missing from our list,” Wissestad said, adding any omission of a name is completely unintentional. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in securing the names of other veterans that may not be listed in order to secure a more complete list.”

The club has come up with criteria for names to be submitted. Honorees must have served in WWII and have veteran status, they must have lived in the demographic area of the current Sparta Area School District for at least 10 years and all submitted names will be verified with the Veterans’ Services Office.

Those wishing to submit a name for consideration are asked to fill out a form, which can be mailed to Sparta Rotary Club at P.O. Box 732, Sparta, WI 54656 or dropped off at the Treasurer’s Office at Sparta City Hall.

The deadline for submissions will be Monday, July 29. Donations to the rotary club are appreciated but there is no charge at this time to add a veteran’s name to the monument.

The goal is to have the monument installed by Veterans’ Day in November.

Veterans listed so far are as follows:

Lyle E. Bemis

Rex A. Burlingame

Kenneth F. Dutton

Harold R. Eddy

Kyle R. Goff

Harland C. Hansen

Harland L. Larson

Charles H. Millard

Floyd U. Rigg

John M. Robertson

Daniel L. Shaw

Bernard L. Thompson

Thomas A. Adams

Donald F. Alexander

Robert M. Allen

Andrew C. Anderson

Lester M. Arentz

Paul Axelsen

Robert C. Axelsen

Tyler D. Barney

Harold M. Bartlett

Dewitt C. Beebe

Theodore R. Bell

William Benedict, Jr.

James R. Benedict

Thomas B. Benedict

Harvel G. Benzie

Leonard E. Bergman

Leroy H. Bernett

Spencer D. Bernett

Kenneth R. Beron

Donald E. Biel

Wilbert H. Brenn

James T. Brieske

Isaac Brockman

James R. Brower

Robert E. Brown

Herman P. Brueggeman

Alfred J. Bush

John A. Cimaroli

John A. Clark

Lawrence E. Clark

Harold G. Cole

Harold W. Cole

Milo E. Dana

Kenneth H. Daniels

Robert A. Daniels

Thomas E. Davis

Allan O. Dettmann

Garland W. Dettman

George T. Deurloo

Walter Deurloo

Minert B. Devoe

Morris O. Devries

Harvey D. Devries

Gerald E. Dewitt

Russell M. Dewitt

Delton Dickinson

Ray Doane

Ralph P. Dutton

Lavern E. Dutton

Eldon W. Dutton

John J. Ebert

Charles H. Eid

John S. Eid

Richard O. Eid

Orvin P. Erickson

Lavern E. Erickson

Loren O. Erickson

Evan Evans

Raymond C. Filter

Harlan Fireeman

Donald L. Fish

Austin W. Flood

John W. Flood

Jerome A. Flynn

Eugene M. Foster

Warren S. Friesmuth

Cecil C. Frosch

Kathleen C. Freeman

William K. Geloneck

William J. Gleiss

Julius W. Griesbach, Jr.

Harry E. Guy

Riley F. Hagen

Charles W. Hansen

Howard Hansen

Rita M. Hansen

Lamont J. Hanson

John A. Hart, Jr.

Kenneth C. Hart

Leo S. Hart

Henry C. Heitman, Jr.

Thomas E. Hemstock

Charles W. Hendersin

John W. Hinds, Jr.

John W. Hinds

Robert D. Hilliker

Robert L. Hoff

Walter W. Hornich

Maurice J. Hovland

Arnold C. Huettel

Vincent R. Humphrey

Herbert C. Isensee

Wallace F. Jackson

Francis O. Jenkins

Cleo A. Jenkins

Harry V. Johnson

Julian L. Johnson

Freemont F. Johnston

Benjamin M. Jones

James A. Jordan

Marvin R. Kastberg

Earl J. Kiefer

John G. Krembs

Donald E. Kroener

Francis H. Kroener

Lloyd R. Kronberg

Vernon H. Krueger

Loyd C. Kupper

Donald L. Lakouske

John P. Lambert

Donley J. Lathrop

John F. Lathrop

Harold R. Lawler

Olga J. Lewandowski-Lathrop

Verne L. Link

Floyd H. Livangood

Ted E. Losby

Robert C. McCoy

Robert B. McCoy

Winslow R. McCumber

Gerald McMullin

Harry Mannis

Kenneth L. Marx

Charles H. Masters

Harlan P. Millard

Robert M. Matson

Harold E. Midleman

George E. Mitchell

Hazel I. Moellinger

Edwin G. Monick

George W. Nate

Rodney W. Ness

Robert L. Newburg

Dean W. Newton

Hugh E. Nichols

David J. Nicol

Donald M. Ninneman

Spencer L. Olser

Elmer J. O’Neil

Charles F. Palen

Clarence R. Paul

Irvin A. Paulson

Donavon Peterson

Arnold S. Peterson

Duane M. Pettis

Almond S. Pierce

Eugene R. Poss

Riharld L. Poss

Donald P. Radde

Raymond C. Raimer

Robert C. Raymond

Ernest A. Reynolds

James D. Rice

John D. Rice

Thomas C. Rice

Zel Rice

V.W. Richgruber

Marin Richgruber

Eugene E. Richgruber

James V. Richgruber

Edward J. Rigg

Owen A. Rigg

Calvin T. Rigg

Clarence A Rohde

Benjamin J. Roou

Norman N. Rosen

Kenneth J. Rudkin

Raymond E. Rudkin

Hugh Sanders

Robert R. Savall

Marshall Sayner

Everett E. Schamens

Geraldine J. Schamens

Lelah O. Schamens

Alphonse N. Schantz

Edward J. Schantz

Oliver W. Schantz

Robert G. Scheid

Joseph H. Schreier

Clifford L. Schumacker

Francis L. Seidel

Glen V. Shaw

Russell G. Sheire

Clayton L. Slaver

William R. Sorensen

Ledo W. Stebbins

Marshall F. Steele

Robert Storandt

Donald Strait

Marshall F. Strom

John C. Sutherland

Robert G. Sutherland

Sylvia Thompson

Glen Thompson

Donald Thompson

Warren Thompson

Robert E. Tilton

William M. Toohey

James W. Vancil

Francis J. Vancil

Gordon Vandervort

George E. Vankirk

Robert M. Vermies

Arthur W. Vieth

Robert E. Vieth

Kenneth L. Warriner

Samuel A. Waters

Goodwin D. Wells

Kenneth H. West

Merril E. West

Rexford O. White

Herbert Wilcox

John M. Will

Charles J. Williams

Harold S. Wessestad

Lynn B. Woodliff

Merle I. Woodliff

Russell M. Woodliff

Clifford L. Woodliff

Charles R. Wright

Delbert E. Wurster

Lawrence Yahnke

Spencer Yahnke

Floyd R. Yahnke

Joseph B. Yeske

James E. Yeske

Gilbert E. Yeske

Lawrence R. Yeske

Raymond L. Young

Loren H. Ziegler

Vera M. Ziegler Siekert

Harold O. Ziegler

 

 

