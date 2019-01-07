Sparta Rotary seeks public’s help with new WWII monument

Over the past year, the Sparta Rotary Club has been working hard on making improvements to Blyton Park in Sparta by adding sidewalks. Currently the park displays a Vietnam memorial as well as a Korean monument.

The club’s latest project is the purchasing of an eight-foot wide monument honoring Sparta’s WWII veterans, which will also be placed in Blyton Park.

“Our goal is to get that to look like other communities have where they honor different veterans of different wars, especially with Fort McCoy so close,” Toni Wissestad said. “We’ve been working on this for a while.”

The club has been working with the Monroe County Local History Room, Veterans’ Services Office and the VFW to establish a preliminary list of names to be etched into the monument.

“We know there are some names missing from our list,” Wissestad said, adding any omission of a name is completely unintentional. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in securing the names of other veterans that may not be listed in order to secure a more complete list.”

The club has come up with criteria for names to be submitted. Honorees must have served in WWII and have veteran status, they must have lived in the demographic area of the current Sparta Area School District for at least 10 years and all submitted names will be verified with the Veterans’ Services Office.

Those wishing to submit a name for consideration are asked to fill out a form, which can be mailed to Sparta Rotary Club at P.O. Box 732, Sparta, WI 54656 or dropped off at the Treasurer’s Office at Sparta City Hall.

The deadline for submissions will be Monday, July 29. Donations to the rotary club are appreciated but there is no charge at this time to add a veteran’s name to the monument.

The goal is to have the monument installed by Veterans’ Day in November.

Veterans listed so far are as follows: