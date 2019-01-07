Sparta Rotary seeks public’s help with new WWII monument
Over the past year, the Sparta Rotary Club has been working hard on making improvements to Blyton Park in Sparta by adding sidewalks. Currently the park displays a Vietnam memorial as well as a Korean monument.
The club’s latest project is the purchasing of an eight-foot wide monument honoring Sparta’s WWII veterans, which will also be placed in Blyton Park.
“Our goal is to get that to look like other communities have where they honor different veterans of different wars, especially with Fort McCoy so close,” Toni Wissestad said. “We’ve been working on this for a while.”
The club has been working with the Monroe County Local History Room, Veterans’ Services Office and the VFW to establish a preliminary list of names to be etched into the monument.
“We know there are some names missing from our list,” Wissestad said, adding any omission of a name is completely unintentional. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in securing the names of other veterans that may not be listed in order to secure a more complete list.”
The club has come up with criteria for names to be submitted. Honorees must have served in WWII and have veteran status, they must have lived in the demographic area of the current Sparta Area School District for at least 10 years and all submitted names will be verified with the Veterans’ Services Office.
Those wishing to submit a name for consideration are asked to fill out a form, which can be mailed to Sparta Rotary Club at P.O. Box 732, Sparta, WI 54656 or dropped off at the Treasurer’s Office at Sparta City Hall.
The deadline for submissions will be Monday, July 29. Donations to the rotary club are appreciated but there is no charge at this time to add a veteran’s name to the monument.
The goal is to have the monument installed by Veterans’ Day in November.
Veterans listed so far are as follows:
Lyle E. Bemis
Rex A. Burlingame
Kenneth F. Dutton
Harold R. Eddy
Kyle R. Goff
Harland C. Hansen
Harland L. Larson
Charles H. Millard
Floyd U. Rigg
John M. Robertson
Daniel L. Shaw
Bernard L. Thompson
Thomas A. Adams
Donald F. Alexander
Robert M. Allen
Andrew C. Anderson
Lester M. Arentz
Paul Axelsen
Robert C. Axelsen
Tyler D. Barney
Harold M. Bartlett
Dewitt C. Beebe
Theodore R. Bell
William Benedict, Jr.
James R. Benedict
Thomas B. Benedict
Harvel G. Benzie
Leonard E. Bergman
Leroy H. Bernett
Spencer D. Bernett
Kenneth R. Beron
Donald E. Biel
Wilbert H. Brenn
James T. Brieske
Isaac Brockman
James R. Brower
Robert E. Brown
Herman P. Brueggeman
Alfred J. Bush
John A. Cimaroli
John A. Clark
Lawrence E. Clark
Harold G. Cole
Harold W. Cole
Milo E. Dana
Kenneth H. Daniels
Robert A. Daniels
Thomas E. Davis
Allan O. Dettmann
Garland W. Dettman
George T. Deurloo
Walter Deurloo
Minert B. Devoe
Morris O. Devries
Harvey D. Devries
Gerald E. Dewitt
Russell M. Dewitt
Delton Dickinson
Ray Doane
Ralph P. Dutton
Lavern E. Dutton
Eldon W. Dutton
John J. Ebert
Charles H. Eid
John S. Eid
Richard O. Eid
Orvin P. Erickson
Lavern E. Erickson
Loren O. Erickson
Evan Evans
Raymond C. Filter
Harlan Fireeman
Donald L. Fish
Austin W. Flood
John W. Flood
Jerome A. Flynn
Eugene M. Foster
Warren S. Friesmuth
Cecil C. Frosch
Kathleen C. Freeman
William K. Geloneck
William J. Gleiss
Julius W. Griesbach, Jr.
Harry E. Guy
Riley F. Hagen
Charles W. Hansen
Howard Hansen
Rita M. Hansen
Lamont J. Hanson
John A. Hart, Jr.
Kenneth C. Hart
Leo S. Hart
Henry C. Heitman, Jr.
Thomas E. Hemstock
Charles W. Hendersin
John W. Hinds, Jr.
John W. Hinds
Robert D. Hilliker
Robert L. Hoff
Walter W. Hornich
Maurice J. Hovland
Arnold C. Huettel
Vincent R. Humphrey
Herbert C. Isensee
Wallace F. Jackson
Francis O. Jenkins
Cleo A. Jenkins
Harry V. Johnson
Julian L. Johnson
Freemont F. Johnston
Benjamin M. Jones
James A. Jordan
Marvin R. Kastberg
Earl J. Kiefer
John G. Krembs
Donald E. Kroener
Francis H. Kroener
Lloyd R. Kronberg
Vernon H. Krueger
Loyd C. Kupper
Donald L. Lakouske
John P. Lambert
Donley J. Lathrop
John F. Lathrop
Harold R. Lawler
Olga J. Lewandowski-Lathrop
Verne L. Link
Floyd H. Livangood
Ted E. Losby
Robert C. McCoy
Robert B. McCoy
Winslow R. McCumber
Gerald McMullin
Harry Mannis
Kenneth L. Marx
Charles H. Masters
Harlan P. Millard
Robert M. Matson
Harold E. Midleman
George E. Mitchell
Hazel I. Moellinger
Edwin G. Monick
George W. Nate
Rodney W. Ness
Robert L. Newburg
Dean W. Newton
Hugh E. Nichols
David J. Nicol
Donald M. Ninneman
Spencer L. Olser
Elmer J. O’Neil
Charles F. Palen
Clarence R. Paul
Irvin A. Paulson
Donavon Peterson
Arnold S. Peterson
Duane M. Pettis
Almond S. Pierce
Eugene R. Poss
Riharld L. Poss
Donald P. Radde
Raymond C. Raimer
Robert C. Raymond
Ernest A. Reynolds
James D. Rice
John D. Rice
Thomas C. Rice
Zel Rice
V.W. Richgruber
Marin Richgruber
Eugene E. Richgruber
James V. Richgruber
Edward J. Rigg
Owen A. Rigg
Calvin T. Rigg
Clarence A Rohde
Benjamin J. Roou
Norman N. Rosen
Kenneth J. Rudkin
Raymond E. Rudkin
Hugh Sanders
Robert R. Savall
Marshall Sayner
Everett E. Schamens
Geraldine J. Schamens
Lelah O. Schamens
Alphonse N. Schantz
Edward J. Schantz
Oliver W. Schantz
Robert G. Scheid
Joseph H. Schreier
Clifford L. Schumacker
Francis L. Seidel
Glen V. Shaw
Russell G. Sheire
Clayton L. Slaver
William R. Sorensen
Ledo W. Stebbins
Marshall F. Steele
Robert Storandt
Donald Strait
Marshall F. Strom
John C. Sutherland
Robert G. Sutherland
Sylvia Thompson
Glen Thompson
Donald Thompson
Warren Thompson
Robert E. Tilton
William M. Toohey
James W. Vancil
Francis J. Vancil
Gordon Vandervort
George E. Vankirk
Robert M. Vermies
Arthur W. Vieth
Robert E. Vieth
Kenneth L. Warriner
Samuel A. Waters
Goodwin D. Wells
Kenneth H. West
Merril E. West
Rexford O. White
Herbert Wilcox
John M. Will
Charles J. Williams
Harold S. Wessestad
Lynn B. Woodliff
Merle I. Woodliff
Russell M. Woodliff
Clifford L. Woodliff
Charles R. Wright
Delbert E. Wurster
Lawrence Yahnke
Spencer Yahnke
Floyd R. Yahnke
Joseph B. Yeske
James E. Yeske
Gilbert E. Yeske
Lawrence R. Yeske
Raymond L. Young
Loren H. Ziegler
Vera M. Ziegler Siekert
Harold O. Ziegler