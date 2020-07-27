Sparta School Board grapples with policies for opening in a pandemic

“Everyone is trying to figure this out,” Sparta School Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren told the Sparta School Board last Thursday as it met as committee of the whole to discuss policies for opening school.

Van Deuren was referring to the COVID Compass guidelines for K-12 schools, which had been somewhat relaxed July 8 but appear to be returning to their previously more severe restrictions.

The Coulee COVID Compass gauges the transmission risk level of the virus and sets guidelines for that risk level.

Van Deuren referred to it as a moving target.

Administrators discussed several issues with the board, including working from home options and quarantining and isolation of those who either contract or are exposed to COVID-19. The board is expected to act on the recommendations when it meets Tuesday.

Van Deuren said, according to the Monroe County Heath Department (MCHD), it’s not unreasonable to expect a student could be out for up to three or four weeks due to quarantine and isolation.

Sparta is offering an option for grades pre-K-8 of either five-day a week in-school classes or five day a week virtual classes. The high school will be offering two-days a week in-class learning and three-days-a-week virtual classes along with a total virtual option.

According to the proposed policy, the school will be checking temperatures of students entering the building and those with a fever of 100.4 degrees and over will be required to stay home. Employees will be expected to take their temperatures at home.

Administrators also recommended mitigation measures including:

• A flexible schedule for staff to work from home if possible.

• a flexible bell schedules

• Restricting access to the commons area

• Requiring students six years and older, along with all staff, wear face coverings unless medical reasons or a disability prevents them from doing so.

• Establishing social distancing measures.

• Not allowing handshaking or fist bumping.

• Banning or restricting visitors.

• Following hand washing protocols and setting up extra sanitation stations.

• Disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

They also proposed banning the use of microwaves and refrigerators.

Van Deuren said the better the school can implement mitigation measures and social distancing, the more effectively it can do contact tracing to target who infected people have been with and make it possible for fewer people to have to undergo a quarantine period.

“The better we can contract trace and the better we can control our movement and social distance, the safer we will be,” she added.

Board member Josh Lydon said it is asking a lot of young students to sit in a classroom for seven hours a day while social distancing.

“I know my second grader probably wouldn’t do it for more than two or three hours without having to be moving around,” he said.

High School Principal Sam Russ also raised an option of reducing electives for juniors and seniors so they can concentrate on their core classes. The option, he said, would prevent the upperclassmen from having to be in the building as much.

“We’re not looking to kick kids out (of elective classes) just for the sake of kicking them out,” he said. “We want them to make a choice if this is the best for them and their family and we can make their schedule work.”

He also discussed waiving the 40-hour community service learning requirement to prevent students from having to go into the public more than necessary.

Leah Hauser, director of business services, addressed the budget, saying because of the effects the pandemic on the state budget, school districts won’t know the revenue they will receive from the state until late August.

At present, there are too many unknowns as the district tries to compile its budget, she added.

The good news, she pointed out, is that the factors that determine the district’s revenue are favorable. She said the district isn’t anticipating a decrease in revenue but the increase likely won’t be as great as expected.

When it meets Tuesday, the school board also will be considering adding three new positions, deemed absolutely necessary. They include one special education teacher at Southside Elementary and two eighth-grade teachers at Meadowview Middle School.

When the pandemic hit and the board implemented a hiring freeze. The district was looking at hiring seven new positions.

The board meets at 7 p.m. The remote meeting can be viewed by going to www.spartan.com and looking under agendas under the school board drop down.