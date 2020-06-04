Sparta School Board prepares to weather the storm

The Sparta School Board knows it's looking into an uncertain future brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, but it agreed at a special board meeting last week to take some proactive measures to maximize it financial standing going into the next budget cycle.

"We're going into some very uncertain waters and I don't want to be complacent that things are going to be the same next year," said Board President James Rasmussen. "I am almost certain that we are going to see some changes of some sort. What those are going to be I don't know, but we need to be prepared."

Leah Hauser, director of business services, said there will be no impact on state aid for the current school year due. However, while the state's biennial budget is set through the 2020-21 school year, it is not a given it will hold true as Wisconsin struggles to recover from the economic impact of the virus.

Hauser pointed out the school district does have some control over maximizing state aid potential next year, which would hold down property taxes.

The district is anticipating around $200,000 in savings due to the school closure through April 30, the current date Gov. Tony Evers has mandated for schools to remain closed.

If that date is extended, which seems very likely, the savings would be greater. The Dept. of Public Instruction has warned schools to prepare for not returning to session this school year.

Hauser's recommendation is to use some of that money for other priorities such as added expenses associated with remote learning and the schools nutrition program.

While the full impact of those items is not yet known, Hauser suspects they can run anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000.

Since state aid is based on a districts prior year expenditures, she recommended depositing the remaining savings in the district's Fund 46, which is a fund for capital improvements.

Any money placed in Fund 46 is treated as an expenditure even though it just sits in the fund.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said some relief will be coming from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Bill signed into law last month, with $13.5 billion of it earmarked for schools, including additional aid for student nutrition programs.

That didn't seem to quell the uncertainty of board members moving forward.

"I can't imagine how the state is going to have funding," said board member Nancy Sikorsky. "Unemployment is going to be unbelievable. (The state) is not going be collecting income tax. I don't know where the state is going to get funding from. I think we just have to be cautious, do what the best we can but realize next year could be a tough year for state funding."

District begins remote learning

The Sparta School District begins remote learning today (Monday) and will continue until at least the end of April, but quite likely for the rest of the school year.

Much of the technology is already in place. Second through sixth graders have been provided iPads from the school district, while seventh through 12th graders have Chrome Books.

Teachers and students will interact with each other over the devices, with students receiving assignments and teachers able to review homework.

The main variable in the technological mix is internet access. Not all students or teachers have internet available and the district is compiling a list of who is affected.

Part of the proposed $50,000 budget for remote learning includes money for postage so the district also can mail materials to students.