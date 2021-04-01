Sparta School Board short one candidate

If no one steps forward before 5 p.m. Tuesday, there will be only one candidate for two open Sparta School Board seats in the spring election on April 6.

Incumbent Lee Culpitt has indicated he won’t run for re-election, while the other incumbent, Josh Lydon, has already turned in his declaration of candidacy for another term.

Anyone wishing to enter the race can pick up the paperwork at the district office at the Maplewood building on East Montgomery Street. School board candidates aren’t required to circulate nomination papers and only need to fill out a declaration of candidacy and a campaign finance disclosure.

In the City of Sparta, longtime Sparta City Alderman Norm Stanek has indicated he won’t be seeking another term.

Stanek, who represents District 4, submitted a notification of non-candidacy to the city clerk’s office earlier this month.

Anthony Boltik has taken out papers for Stanek’s seat but has yet to return them. He has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file his nomination papers.

The remaining incumbents from the city’s even-numbered districts have all filed their nomination papers. They include Alderman Kevin Brueggeman, District 2; Alderman Ed Lukasek, District 6; and Alderman Kevin Riley District 8.

There also will a statewide election for superintendent of public instruction on the April ballot. Potentially, eight candidates could be running for the seat, requiring a primary on Feb. 16. They also have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file the necessary paperwork.