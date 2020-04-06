Sparta School Board tours new Herrman Elementary

As the bulk of the project is complete, crews continue to put on the finishing touches at Sparta Area School District’s new school Herrman Elementary, which is slated to be complete on June 30. Last week, members of the school board took a tour to see the progression of the project.

Construction at Herrman began on May 5, 2019 as part of the district’s facilities expansion project, which is meant to expand the district’s building capacity, particularly at the elementary school level in order to accommodate the district’s current and projected enrollment growth.

The two-story Herrman Elementary building will be able to accommodate 800 students in grades 1 through 4. Four pods for each grade level have been constructed to include a total of four bathrooms, 11 classrooms and cubbies for every student.

The first floor contains two of the classroom pods for first and second grade, a large commons area, an indoor gymnasium, a multi-purpose room and music rooms for students as well as a kitchen and office spaces for staff.

A large staircase leads from the commons area to the second-floor library space complete with fun reading nooks and workspaces for students. Two additional classroom pods for third and fourth grade as well as art rooms are also on the second floor.

There are a lot of interesting details throughout the building, which includes floor to ceiling windows that gives all of the spaces an open feeling and impressive views of the outside landscape.

While it is still very much a construction zone, Craig Namyst of Market & Johnson explained that crews are taking every proper precaution to protect what is already in place.

With the renovations to Southside Elementary completed last year and the final days of construction at Herrman underway, the school district has now begun to move into phase three of its facilities expansion project.

Updates to Lawrence - Lawson Elementary, which will be the new home for Sparta Montessori and Maplewood Elementary, which will be the new district offices are expected to be complete by August.