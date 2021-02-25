Sparta School Board votes down a move to green level

An agenda item for this week’s Sparta School Board meeting drew some attention from concerned parties who spoke against the movement of instruction to the green level, which would allow students in grades 7 through 12 back in building five days per week.

Jaimie Okusko, a teacher at Sparta High School (SHS), spoke on behalf of the Sparta Education Association addressing concerns regarding the preconceived notion of moving to a level green.

“It is always our deepest concern to keep in our sites what is most important to us and that has always been the safety of our students and our colleagues and the individuals who work in our school district,” Okusko said. “And throughout the entirety of the pandemic you have done that and for that we have been deeply grateful.”

Okusko expressed concern to the board that with 600 students it would become nearly impossible to maintain six feet of distance as recommended by the CDC and she asked the board to keep the students and staff in their sites when making decisions.

SHS student Toby Mohr told board members that students are scared and asked that they vote against moving to green until vaccinations can be made more readily available to staff and students.

“We are scared for our health and our mental well-being if our school district prematurely returns to a level of in person learning that is not safe,” he said.

Mohr added that another change in protocol could negatively affect the mental health of students, who have experienced many changes this year.

“By necessity we have adjusted to policy change after policy change, mitigation plan after mitigation plan and community protocol after community protocol,” he said. “We are just now adjusting to the cohort model after nearly three quarters of the school year. More change now will have negative effects on students’ anxiety and pandemic related depression and force students to choose between their mental and physical health.”

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren presented a plan for transitioning to green that included a timeline for the transition and the implementation and management of mitigation measures.

Originally, the thought was if SASD went to green, the case numbers would be near zero and the district wouldn’t need to implement as many mitigation procedures.

“As we’re moving through this, we’re finding there’s a lot of desire and encouragement to get back to fully open for all grades and the board may be ready to authorize a green level before we’re in a no mitigation zone,” Van Deuren said. “We understand that if we move to green, it will require some mitigations in order to do it successfully.”

The major mitigations include wearing masks, six feet of physical distance, hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing and the bipolar ionization air filtration throughout the district.

According to Van Deuren the biggest challenge for staff is providing enough space to allow for physical distance. One solution is to use alternate spaces to accommodate larger class sizes when possible.

Also, staff would utilize pods or groupings where there are three or four students sitting at a shared table and those pods would be six feet apart.

“That way if one student tests positive, you would quarantine two or three not 14 that are sitting within three feet,” Van Deuren explained. “It’s a modified way to do social distancing that lets us put more kids in a room.”

A third solution, which Van Deuren said is not ideal, is to reduce the distancing and go as close to six feet as possible, but never less than three feet.

Over the course of the pandemic and in preparation of bringing students back in-building, staff have rearranged classrooms, reduced classroom sizes, limited visitors, adjusted schedules, assigned seating, implemented ozone cleaners, modified meal deliveries, limited in-building travel and so much more.

“There are a lot of things that we’ve done to make sure we’re implementing things as safely as possible,” Van Deuren said. “Most of the mitigations can be implemented with high fidelity in green. We believe we can do it except for six-foot distancing on the buses and we can’t guarantee six foot of distancing in grades seven through 12.”

At Sparta High School, staff would section off the cafeteria and the small gym to create six to eight classroom spaces by using partitions that could handle physical distance for up to 35 students.

At the middle school, staff would use the largest classrooms first, clear storage spaces to utilize them as learning spaces and section-off the cafeteria.

District administration estimated the cost to implement the necessary changes would be somewhere between $50,000 to $80,000 for 10 overflow spaces with soundproofing and staffing costs.

“We have the money for this. We budgeted the money for this,” Van Deuren said. “It’s doable.”

Van Deuren suggested that if the board supported moving to green, the district would implement the change beginning on March 15.

After much discussion, board members Ed Lukasek, Nancy Sikorsky, Lee Culpitt, Heidi Prestwood and Eric Solberg voted down the motion to move SASD into green level, which was made by Josh Lydon and supported by James Rasmussen.

Following the regular meeting on Tuesday, the school board scheduled a special meeting, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss and possibly take action regarding modifications to the Sparta Color System.

The meeting will be streamed virtually for the general public.