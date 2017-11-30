Sparta School District’s community survey deadline extended

After discovering a glitch that resulted in nearly one-third of Sparta School District households not receiving a survey, the deadline to complete the community survey regarding the school district’s facility needs has been extended to December 11.

According to Sparta School Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren, a printing error resulted in some residents not initially receiving the survey. She said those who have not yet received a paper survey in their mail should be receiving a survey in the coming days. The deadline was extended to ensure all residents have adequate time to respond to the survey.

The community-wide survey is gathering citizen input on how the District should address elementary capacity needs, educational inadequacies and safety and security updates identified in the District.

School Perceptions, the company hired to conduct the survey and analyze the data, will present preliminary survey results at the Board of Education meeting on December 12.

