Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Home / News / Sparta school projects "progressing nicely"
Passersby on Highway 27 are able to watch the progress of Hermann Elementary as crews work diligently on the structure. Herald photo by Nicole Vik.

Sparta school projects "progressing nicely"

Mon, 10/07/2019 - 10:23am admin1

Members of the Sparta School Board attended an informal meeting late last week, hearing from Craig Namyst of Market & Johnson and Tim Ruppert of HSR Associates, Inc.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here