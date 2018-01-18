Sparta school referendums set for April ballot

Sparta area voters will be asked to support two referendums totaling $32.5 million when they go to the polls this spring.

In its second attempt, the Sparta School Board Monday approved three resolutions placing the questions on the ballot, one asking for $32.5 million to build a new elementary school and another requesting $4 million to address space needs at existing buildings.

The board put the vote on hold last week after concerns were raised that the $4 million referendum could pass, while the $32.5 million failed.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said the larger referendum is the primary question and without its success, the $4 million question is no longer relevant.

She investigated making the smaller referendum contingent on the larger one passing but was informed by the law firm that drafted the resolutions, that isn't possible.

"I've learned that you can't make one conditional upon the other -- they must stand alone," she said.

She said other districts that have had similar referendums have made it clear which is the primary question in their information campaigns, the Sparta School District's next step in the process.

The board chose to separate the two figures into different questions because the community survey, which went out in November, showed "significant support" for the $28.5 million referendum, while a $32.5 million question had strong but less support.

"So we wanted to be sure we didn't put that new elementary space, which is our greatest need, in jeopardy," said Van Deuren.

The school district is set to retire its Meadowview referendum debt, making $22.5 million in new debt the breakeven point, where the debt levy will remain unchanged.

The $28.5 million referendum will add $24 of property taxes on a $100,000 home, while the approval of both will increase the tax payment by $40 on the same house.