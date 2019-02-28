Sparta schools to hold district music festival

On Tuesday, March 5, the music departments of Sparta Middle School and Sparta High School will participate in the Wisconsin School Music Association sponsored District Large Group Music Festival.

All band and choirs from both the middle school and high school will be participating. Each band and choir, grade 6 - 12, will perform three pieces for their clinician during the school day and receive a written critique of their performance. The clinicians will also spend time working with each ensemble on ways to improve and / or enhance their performance.

Two guest clinicians will hold workshops with the school's various ensembles during the school day. The instrumental music clinician, Melanie Brooks, is the Director of Bands at Winona State University and she received her DMA and Masters degrees in Wind Conducting at Arizona State University. In 2014-2015, Dr. Brooks received a Fulbright grant to study at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland.

While in Finland, she conducted four of the country’s five professional military bands, worked at youth and adult music camps, directed student honor bands, and visited music schools across the country. She also performed with the Sibelius Academy Wind Ensemble at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago as a saxophonist. Before beginning her graduate studies, Dr. Brooks taught 5th grade and high school band in Pine City, MN for two years, directing two concert bands, jazz band, jazz combo, marching band, and pep band.

The vocal music clinician, Skyler Erickson, received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Viterbo University and is a graduate of the Sparta Area School District. Throughout his high school, college and professional career he has been in over 45 productions and has also directed and choreographed numerous show choirs and musicals.

After graduating college, he moved to Las Vegas and worked for many show and talent agencies on and off the strip. He’s performed shows through hotel/casinos such as the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Venetian, and Planet Hollywood.

He was in a national commercial for Johnny Appleseed, a tour Motwon show and most recently can be seen in the movie “Show Dogs” with Will Arnett. Skyler recently directed the musical Cinderella for Sparta High School which was nominated for 14 awards through the Jerry Awards program based out of Madison.

The pinnacle of the day will be a Festival Concert held in the High School New Gym at 7 p.m. At this concert, each band and choir will perform one selection from its daytime clinic. This concert is a fabulous way to both see and hear the progression of our Sparta School's music students from the beginning stages at the middle school level through the high school level where students can become accomplished musicians. The evening will conclude with a combined super group performance featuring all band and choir participants grade 6 – 12. You will not want to miss this event!

The school expressed its appreciation to the Sparta Music Parents Association (SMPA) for all of its help in preparing for the day’s activities. The SMPA will have board members present at the concert and will be accepting membership dues payments for the reduced rate of $10 per student for one night only!

Music directors are: Camie Schneider - High School Choirs, Kyle Sonnemann - Middle School Choirs, Carrie Thompson - High School Band, Joe Gantzer - Middle and High School Bands, and Lisa Cash - Middle School Band.