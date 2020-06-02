Sparta seeks new Lady Butterfest

Sparta is seeking a new Lady Butterfest.

Sparta’s Lady Butterfest Committee launched a campaign this week seeking nominations this week for the 15th member of the group who will reign with the Butterfest Festmaster, Miss Sparta and Miss Outstanding Teen. Nominations wil accepted through Monday, March 9.

Officials of the organization encouraged nominations and said the ideal candidate is involved in the community and is a positive role model.

She must also be civic-minded and be able to represent Butterfest and the Sparta community as an ambassador during her reign as well as in the future.

The candidate must be able to attend all Butterfest weekend events on the weekend of June 11-14 and should also be available throughout the summer and fall for area parades, riding a float to promote Butterfest.

The candidate must also be capable of attending other area Festivals to represent the Butterfest committee including Apple Fest, Oktoberfest, Cranfest, Cashton Fall Fest, Holmen Korn Fest and the Houton Hoedown.

The candidate also must have lived in the Sparta Area School District for at least the last eight years.

When elected, Lady Butterfest will receive a crown and $100 clothing allowance and will continue her role as a member of the committee once her year of reign is ended.

It was pointed out all nominations roll over to the next year’s applicant pool if not chosen.

Past Lady Butterfest honorees include Sandie Perry, Cyndi Wise, Marlene Sund, Joan Cook, Mary Knoll, Lori Ascher, Carol Ostrem, Cheryl Isensee, Gail Dutton, Barb Bendel-Sandvigen, Marlene Martin, Amy Bernath, Karen Edwards and last year’s Lady Butterfest Edie Habhegger.

Sparta will also choose a Miss Sparta for the event and two young ladies who will play the roll of princess as well as a Junior Miss Sparta and Junior Miss Sparta Princess.

Anyone with questions or would like to nominate a candidate should contact Lori Ascher at 608-269-5915. Nomination forms can also be picked up at Coverra Insurance Services in Sparta, next to All-American Hardware.