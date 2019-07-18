Sparta son helped put a man on the moon

On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 Lunar Module “Eagle” was the first crewed vehicle to land on the surface of the Moon; making American history as Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first humans ever on the Moon.

Armstrong became the first person to walk on the Moon when he spoke those fateful words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind;” a course of events that would not have happened had it not been for Sparta native Donald Kent “Deke” Slayton.

In January of 1959, Slayton, a military pilot, was requested to report to Washington D.C. for a classified briefing. After months of extensive training, the newly formed NASA narrowed down the pool of 500 potential astronaut candidates to just seven.

Slayton became one of America’s first astronauts as part of the Mercury 7. Sadly, during routine medical tests, doctors found an irregularity in Slayton’s heartbeat and he was grounded.

He stayed on at NASA as Coordinator of Astronaut Activities choosing the next crop of astronauts, the training they would receive and coordinating the teams for missions. According to Interim Executive Director Alyssa Young, Slayton was instrumental in choosing Armstrong to be the first man to walk on the Moon.

Ten years later, Slayton’s irregular heartbeat went away and he was restored to active flight status. Slayton was assigned to the Apollo-Soyuz mission, which docked in space July 1975.

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing, the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum in Sparta will be offering 50 percent off admission to the museum the entire day.

The Deke Slayton Museum is home to the only piece of moon rock on display in the entire state of Wisconsin. The rock is a portion of a lunar sample, which was returned by Apollo 16 astronauts who traveled to the moon in April 1972

“It is one of our most popular exhibits and I would also say it’s probably one of our most important exhibits given that it’s the only one you can see in Wisconsin,” Young said.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of human exploration of the Moon, NASA created the Ambassador of Exploration Award in 2004. Recipients of the award included all astronauts from the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions.

The award included a piece of moon rock. Each recipient was asked to select a museum or other educational institution where their awards would be publicly displayed in their name.

In 2006, 13 years after his death, Deke Slayton’s Ambassador of Exploration Award was given to his widow, Bobbie Slayton, who chose the Deke Slayton Museum as the permanent home for the award.

Representatives from NASA installed the display and designed the box so it cannot be opened by anyone as moon rocks are so valuable.

“It’s definitely our smallest artifact but definitely one of the most important,” Young said, adding that over the years, Deke Slayton’s piece of the moon has been seen and enjoyed by tens of thousands of visitors. “It definitely speaks to how well respected Deke was at NASA even years after his retirement and death.”