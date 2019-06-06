Sparta Stampede set for Saturday

The Boys & Girls Club of Sparta is hosting its 19th Annual Sparta Stampede on June 8 with race time starting at 8:30 a.m. This family-centered, fun, annual event helps to raise funds for programing at the Boys & Girls Club. The club provides programs to Sparta’s youth to promote academic achievement; develop character and leadership skills; and to teach healthy lifestyle.

Participating in the two-mile walk or five-mile run helps support the hundreds of children served through the club's programs. The goal is to have 600 participants this year.

Individuals and families can register to participate the day of the race between 7:45-8:15 a.m. The race begins in Sparta Memorial Park at Shelter number 1 on Saturday morning. Individual registration is $30 and family registration is $60 per household. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded following the race.

This race is organized and operated by a group of dedicated volunteers made up of community members who love to run and who do a wonderful job of supporting the club’s youth.