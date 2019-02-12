Sparta students develop emergency medical protocol for classrooms

When a medical emergency took place in the classroom, Sparta Meadowview 8th graders Kate Gilbertson, Grace Biever, Elle Erickson, Rylee Geier, and Corin Milne became concerned and wanted to help. The students quickly realized that they have been trained in how to respond to a school fire or safety threat, but they didn’t know how to help or what to do in the case of a medical emergency in the classroom.

﻿As a team, the students reached out to the school counselor and collaborated to create a protocol that can be used in every class in case of a medical emergency (stroke, heart attack, seizure, etc.). Once the protocol was developed, they asked the district nurse, Angela Frost, to review their procedures. With her approval they set out to spread the word throughout the middle school.

The students went into every CPR class and taught all of the students what to do if a medical emergency takes place. They also hung placards in each room for students to refer to at the time needed.

“We hope that by doing this, students will feel more confident in knowing what to do and how to help in a medical emergency,” said the students. “Hopefully improving student knowledge will reduce the negative impact of the experience."