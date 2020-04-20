Sparta Subway undergoes extensive renovations

Area restaurants have been dealing with the shutdown of in-house dining in various ways.

Some are offering carry-out and delivery options, while others have opted to close completely.

Subway on Wisconsin Street in Sparta took a different approach, however, using the time to complete a major renovation project to the popular local sandwich shop.

The Wisconsin Street Subway, which first opened its doors in 1991, is owned by Jon and Maryrose Hetland and Mike and Renee Jandt.

The renovation project was planned for later this spring, but the shutdown prompted the owners to move it forward.

“It was perfect timing, “ offered Renee Jandt. “Normally, in the past, when we’ve done a remodel we had the contractor come in at night to do whatever they could do.”

She said remaining open during a renovation was a tough task because of the cleanup required each day, coupled with shortened hours and periodic closings.

“Because of the shutdown, we decided to make it a little easier. We took advantage of the time off,” she added.

The remodeling project is the third at Subway since it opened 29 years ago.

In addition, a fourth project completed several years ago resulted in an addition to the restaurant.

Jon Hetland said the project is nearly completed, but the store is still waiting for its new wall coverings to arrive.

“It’s a big one,” said Jon Hetland of the renovation.

“It’s 90 percent new. We have new floors, new fixtures and a new sandwich unit,” he continued. “It was planned for a couple of weeks later, but we decided it would be a great time to get the project going. We would have had to shutdown for eight days anyway.”

The new sandwich unit may very well be the showcase of the project because it features a glass hood that can be closed over the fresh food serving stations.

“The biggest change is the sandwich unit – the whole glass partition on the unit opens up, so it can stay covered when we’re not using it,” said Jandt.

“It’s a new look that Subway is wanting these days,” added Hetland.

The project was substantially completed a week ago and Jandt said the store reopened with shortened hours last Monday.

“We’re open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. We have takeout and people are welcome to come in as long as there are no more than 10 to keep with social distancing,” she offered. “If they prefer us to take their order outside to them, we will. If you call ahead (at 608-269-1177) we will have your order ready for you when you get here.”

Jandt said business was a bit slow last week, but it will likely pick up when customers learn the store has reopened.

“The customers that have been coming in have been very patient and they like what they see,” she said. “The food service area is clean and sanitized. It’s brighter and much more modern.”