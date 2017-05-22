Sparta superintendent search narrowed to three
Mon, 05/22/2017 - 10:14am admin1
After two days of interviews last week, the Sparta Area Board of Education has selected its top three applicants for superintendent of schools.
After two days of interviews last week, the Sparta Area Board of Education has selected its top three applicants for superintendent of schools.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com