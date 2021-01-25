Sparta teacher recognized as Teacher of the Year by VFW
Mon, 01/25/2021
General R.B. McCoy VFW Post 2112 of Sparta recently recognized Meadowview Middle School teacher Laurie Rappa as the Post 2112 Teacher of the Year.
