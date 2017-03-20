Sparta teen remains hospitalized after truck mishap

A Sparta teen is in serious condition at a La Crosse hospital after he fell out of moving truck in rural Sparta, Sunday, March 19.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Dept., the incident occurred at 4:32 p.m. on Jancing Avenue just west of Jamboree Road, in the Town of Leon.

Gabriel C. Woodhouse, 18 of Sparta, was driving a 1992 Dodge Dakota westbound on Jancing Avenue with three passengers.

Dakota C. Holliday, 18, Sparta, was seated next to Woodhouse, while Austin J. Zwiefel, also 18, and a juvenile male, both of Sparta, were standing in the bed of the truck.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the ditch before it re-entered the roadway, causing Zwiefel to be thrown from the truck bed.

Zwiefel sustained possible life-threatening head injuries and was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital by Sparta Area Ambulance Service. He then was flown by MedLink Air to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

It was posted on the Sparta wrestling Facebook page that Zwiefel, a standout wrestler for Sparta High School, had suffered numerous injuries and that initial CAT scans were good.

Zwiefel was named second team all-MVC defensive lineman in 2016 and second team all-MVC wrestling at 195 pounds in 2016-17. He posted a 28-11 record wrestling at 182, 195 and 220 this season.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Area Ambulance Service and MedLink Air.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept.