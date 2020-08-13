Sparta teen takes over older sister’s Ladles of Love legacy

Laney Sullivan founded Sparta’s Ladles of Love program in 2016 as a senior in high school. Now, over four years later her younger sister, Carys, a junior at Sparta High School has taken the reins.

Ladles of Love, a soup kitchen in Sparta, originally began at the Barney Community Center in Sparta and was later moved to Trinity Lutheran Church at 612 N Water Street.

“She just wanted to give back to the community and it’s the same with me,” Carys said regarding why her sister Laney started Ladles of Love. “We are just people who want to give something back and help other people who need help.”

When Carys was still attending middle school, she worked alongside her sister in the soup kitchen.

“Laney’s my role model and I want to be like her. I saw her doing good things and I knew I wanted to give back as well and be somebody people can rely on,” Carys said.

After Laney graduated from SHS and left Sparta to attend the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire to study Latin American Studies. Laney recently graduated and will be moving to Oregon at the end of the month to help immigrants, according to Carys.

After Laney had to step down to attend college, SHS’ National Honor Society took over the soup kitchen, which was then run by Robert Thomas, a 2017 SHS graduate and then Grace Hellman, a 2018 SHS graduate.

This past school year, the soup kitchen was run by Kristen Clark, who recently handed the helm over the Carys.

“She (Clark) said she needed someone to take over for her when she left for college and I quickly said that I was available,” Carys said. “I wanted to make myself available to keep doing this because I really enjoy the soup kitchen. Anybody is welcome. It’s for anybody who wants a warm meal and some good conversation.”

Before COVID, the free meals were served every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and typically included a full dinner such as lasagna, chicken alfredo or spaghetti among other things. Dessert was also usually served and participants were even given leftovers to take home.

Once the COVID pandemic hit, the group was forced to shut down Ladles of Love for a few weeks as the church closed its doors. Michael Bonello, of Sparta began handing out sack lunches and got a hold of Carys, who told him she would take over.

Since then, Carys, who also works downtown at Ginny’s Cupboard, goes to the grocery store to stock up on supplies every week. She makes around 10 meals every Thursday, which typically include a sandwich, chips, water and a few other various things that won’t spoil.

As the church still remains closed, Carys stands outside in the church’s parking lot handing out meals. “It’s like a drive-thru basically,” she said. “Right now, I'm sending extra home with people. I’d like to make more, but we haven’t been getting many people because either they’re not leaving their homes, or they just don’t know we’re still doing it.”

The program is mainly funded by donations made to SHS’ National Honor Society from local organizations and businesses as well as individuals who will donate non-perishable items. Carys said she also gets a lot of help from her parents, who are very proud of her, as well as Bonello and a few other friends.

Carys is hoping to officially join the National Honor Society this school year. She will also be attending Sparta Virtual Academy to better work around her job and volunteering; she’s also hopeful the church will open soon so she can get back in the soup kitchen.

“It’s always really fun to make meals together and the people who come are always so happy and they always have really great stories,” Carys said, adding she has now reconnected with some of the people she used to know when her sister first started the soup kitchen. “For a while I was Laney’s little sister, but now they know my name.”

For now, Carys and her volunteers will be handing out sack meals every Thursday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. to anyone who is looking for a quick and easy meal.