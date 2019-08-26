Sparta Tomah Broadcasting hires new general manager
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 10:57am admin1
The Board of Directors for Sparta Tomah Broadcasting (WCOW) announced the hiring of Suzanne Hoffman as the company's general manager effective Aug. 19.
