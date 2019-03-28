Sparta voters have choices next Tuesday

Referendums and city council races are expected to draw Sparta voters to the polls for next Tuesday's nonpartisan Spring Election.

All county voters will be asked to weigh in on a non-binding referendum concerning a new nursing home in Monroe County. The question states, "Should Monroe County build a new senior care facility at an estimated construction cost of $20 million with an estimated bond repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20 year period."

The annual impact to taxpayers from the referendum is an additional $12.31 on a $100,000 home for the next 20 years.

Taxpayers have contributed to the annual Rolling Hills Nursing Home operational levy and that amount would be rolled into the debt repayment. Last year that amount was $33.32 per $100,000, making the total levy contribution to the nursing home $45.63 per $100,000.

Once the debt is paid off, the taxpayer contribution to the new nursing home levy is expected to be close to zero.

The Sparta School District also is holding a referendum, asking taxpayers to renew a $750,000 referendum for the next three years, beginning with the 2019-20 school year, to cover non-operational costs.

The referendum is essentially a continuation of the same referendum that was passed three years ago and is set to expire in June. There would be no increase in tax levels associated with the new referendum over the next three years, according to school officials.

The only contested seat in the City of Sparta is for mayor, where incumbent Ron Button, who is running for his third term, is facing a challenge from Sparta business woman Kristen Gust.

The Sparta School District has two candidates running for two open seats -- incumbent James Rasmussen and newcomer Ed Lukasek.

The only state-wide race is for Supreme Court justice. Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer of Racine is facing off against Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn of Oconomowoc for a 10 year term on the court. They are vying for retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson's seat.

Sparta City Clerk Julie Hanson said she is expecting around a 40% voter turnout in the city. Last April, when the school district had two referendums totaling $32.5 million, the voter turnout was 36%.

Sparta's polling station, located at the Sparta Barney Community Center on East Montgomery Street, is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.