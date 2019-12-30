Sparta woman gives birth in Kwik Trip parking lot

Zac and Tahnee Clark, of Sparta have a story like no other when it comes to the birth of their new baby girl, Delaney Rose Marie Clark.

As the only girl with three older brothers, Delaney decided she wanted to upstage them and come into this world with a bang, which is exactly what she did on October 28 when her mother delivered her in a Kwik Trip parking lot.

Tahnee said she had a very rough pregnancy with Delaney. She wasn’t expecting to get pregnant as she was on birth control and after she hadn’t been feeling well, she decided to take a pregnancy test.

Much to her surprise, the test showed a positive result. Into her second trimester, Tahnee had to keep revisiting the doctor due to several, various complications and she was eventually put on bed rest for a while.

After their oldest son Drew, 9, threw a gender reveal party for his parents with the help of Tahnee’s sister, Tahnee and her husband Zac were told by the doctors that their baby girl had fluid in the back of her neck, which is commonly a sign of Down Syndrome.

The Clarks had to go see a genetics specialist for more testing, where they were told the baby was also most likely to have Turner’s syndrome, which is a chromosomal condition that affects development in females, and Trisomy 18, 13, which are genetic disorders that include a combination of birth defects.

“You try to think positive and all I could do was pray to God to help me get through it,” she said. “I was just so stressed, I wasn’t myself and I was so drained from all of the bleeding.”

The doctors told Tahnee the latest she could terminate was at 22 weeks; she and Zac made the decision to keep their baby.

“I just told myself that she can live her life with us until whatever God decides,” Tahnee said. “I told them no matter what happens do not ask me to terminate again.”

Following that conversation with the doctors, the Clarks completed the genetic testing and all of the tests came back negative for everything. Although it was stressful and frustrating to be put through all of that, Tahnee saw it as a sign that everything was going to turn out okay.

At 34 weeks, Tahnee began having two to three minute contractions for three days straight. She went in every time to get checked out, but nothing was happening with her cervix.

Her doctors told her that at 39 weeks they would induce labor and she was scheduled to be induced at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Tahnee again began having contractions throughout the day. She said, “I was sick of going in and it was like a game. Nothing was happening.”

At 1 a.m., her contractions hit her like a brick. Her water still hadn’t broke so she decided she wasn’t going in yet because she was afraid she would just be sent home.

She took a bath and tried everything she could to relax, but by 3:30 a.m., the pain became so intense she was on her hands and knees. She woke up Zac and told him it felt like it was time.

As they drove past Bangor, Tahnee decided she needed to call 911 and dispatch instructed her to stop in West Salem. As Zac and Tahnee pulled into the new Kwik Trip off of I-90 an officer pulled in behind them.

Tahnee had gotten out and was leaning over the vehicle when the first responders showed up. She told them her pain was constant and they asked her to get back in the vehicle where her water broke.

“I said, ‘please help me.’ That’s all I could say,” she recalled. “I was terrified.”

The paramedics, one of which was an ER doctor at Gundersen, then showed up and loaded Tahnee into the ambulance. They cut her pants off and discovered she was crowning.

Just as Tahnee began to push, Zac climbed into the ambulance with her and moments later, at eight pounds, three ounces, Delaney was born. Tahnee said she was hungry right away.

Tahnee and Delaney rode skin to skin all the way to the hospital in the back of the ambulance. When they arrived at Gundersen they stayed in labor and delivery until almost 3 p.m., because post partum hadn’t been expecting them until later in the morning.

Tahnee’s doctor teased her that she had been looking forward to helping her deliver the baby when she showed up already having the job done.

“I’m just so glad she’s healthy, that’s all that matters to me,” Tahnee said. “Zac’s grandma passed away from cancer a year ago and I feel like she was looking over her.”

They were discharged on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and by that Friday, Tahnee was cramping and had baseball sized clots. She went to the emergency room and found out she had an infection in her uterus; her and Delaney had to stay in the hospital through the weekend.

Tahnee’s infection cleared up and now she can focus on her family.

“She’s the greatest baby ever. She’s my little angel,” she said, adding the doctors would have to wake her up to feed Delaney because she wouldn’t wake up on her own. “I had to set my alarm for every two hours so I could wake her up to feed her. Now, she sleeps through the whole night.”

The Clark boys are so proud of their baby sister and Drew, 5-year-old Dustin and 3-year-old Deklin are all doing their part to help with Delaney. Drew likes to read to her, Dustin likes to sing to her and Deklin loves giving her kisses.

Now, if Tahnee goes somewhere without Delaney, she gets asked where her Kwik Trip baby is.

Tahnee is hoping to stay at home with her kids for at least the next year and she is looking forward to telling Delaney all about the day she was born for years to come.