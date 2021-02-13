Sparta woman killed in crash near Tomah

A Sparta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash on I-90 near Tomah. The names of those involved have not been released by the Wisconsin State Patrol pending notification of the families.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 5:41 a.m. near mile marker 40. The initial investigation said that the woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle.

The state patrol said the accident was 'likely due to road conditions.' The vehicle then went off the road into the median and rolled over.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle and ended up in one of the westbound lanes of traffic. An oncoming vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Tomah man struck the woman.

The interstate around the crash scene was closed for more than four hours.