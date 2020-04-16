Spartan experienced his 15 minutes of fame

Submit it and forget it.

That’s what Sparta’s Zach Dowell did when he learned his favorite country singer, Luke Combs, was asking fans to send in photos for consideration in his upcoming “Does To Me” video.

So you can imagine Dowell’s surprise when he learned his 2001 Sparta High School prom photo had been included in the video.

“I was so ecstatic, I couldn’t even believe it,” said Dowell. “When you do something like that, there’s always hope, but you submit it and forget it.”

But sure enough, Dowell’s photo with his prom date, Sparta graduate Angie O’Brien, appears just 27 seconds into the video.

The story starts about two months earlier, when Dowell found out Combs put out a call for fans to submit photos for possible inclusion in the video.

At the start of the video, a message from Combs explains the thought process that went into the making of the video.

“When we started getting things ready for the “Does To Me” music video, I knew I wanted my fans to be involved, so I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but did to them,” explained Combs.

A tag at the bottom of Dowell’s photo says “Went to prom with my crush!!”

“It was about two month ago. He put out a call for submissions – photos that went along with the theme of the song. I submitted a couple of photos hoping one would make it,” he said.

“There were thousands of submissions, so I knew my chances were slim,” continued Dowell. “When I found out, I was working on things for my YouTube videos and I got a text from my buddy. He told me I made the video. I had to check it out right away.”

Dowell said he called up Angie shortly after learning the photo had made the video.

“I asked her if it was okay if I sent in the photo and she said ‘yes’. I said, ‘good, because I already did’,” he laughed.

Both Dowell and O’Brien graduated from Sparta in 2001.

Dowell said O’Brien now lives in Boscobel.

“It’s been fun for both of us, but she’s probably not as excited as me,” he said.

Dowell has been a fan of Combs for quite some time now.

“He’s one of my favorite country singers. He started out on social media playing guitar and got really popular,” said Dowell. “It’s fun being a fan during those early days. I saw him play in Madison a few years ago and then at The Rave in Milwaukee, and after that in La Crosse.”

Dowell said he’s enjoyed being along for the ride and watching Combs go from social media to playing concerts in large venues.

One thing’s for sure, Dowell is enjoying the attention he’s received from his 15 minutes of fame.

“Through this pandemic, it’s nice to have something to distract us. It gives us something new to talk about,” he said.

“I shared it with my friends and my Facebook kind of exploded – it went crazy,” Dowell continued. “I had a radio station in Madison contact me. It really has done a nice job of distracting us, my friends and I. It’s given us something else to talk about.”

Dowell has his own YouTube channel called “Life In the Fat Lane,” where he has been documenting his weight-loss journey.

“I’ve lost 36 pounds since the beginning of the year,” he said. “I started to make videos in November, but the first of the year is when I really got going.”

Dowell said the video can be viewed by typing in “Does To Me” official video on Combs’ YouTube channel.