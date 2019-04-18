Sparta's first woman mayor sworn in

It was standing room only in the Sparta City Council chamber Wednesday night as the city's first woman mayor was sworn in.

Kristin Gust took the oath of office from City Attorney Jim Hellman before taking her place on the dais between City Administrator Todd Fahning and City Clerk Julie Hanson.

Also sworn in were aldermen Kevin Riley, Ed Lukasek, Norm Stanek and Kevin Brueggeman, all of whom ran unopposed in the April 2 election.

Gust defeated incumbent Ron Button, who ran his last meeting Wednesday before the new council convened. Before stepping down, Stanek presented him with a plaque in recognition for his service to the Sparta community.

For her first official act, Gust named her mayoral appointments, which included:

• Block Grant Commission -- Ed Lukasek, Bruce Humphrey, Alli Karrels, Toni Polkoski and Becky Oswald.

• Zoning Board of Appeals -- Molli Hundt, Misti Jenkins and Jim Edwards. They join current members Mary Knoll, Wallace Habhegger and John Sund (alternate).

• Board of Public Works -- Kevin Riley, Norm Stanek, Jim Church, Kevin Brueggeman, Bryan Jandt and Matt Huntington.

• Board of Review -- Gary Peterson. He joins current members Gene Arenz, Kristy Theirl, Wallace Habhegger and Heidi Lydon.

• Chamber Tourism Committee -- Alli Karrels.

• Extra-Territorial Zoning Committee -- John Sund. He joins current members John Ambro and Kevin Riley.

• Finance Committee -- Kevin Riley (chair), Josh Lydon and Norm Stanek.

• Historic Preservation Commission -- Cindy Arenz and Brittany Zeidler. They join current members Deb Moore, Patricia Eggers, Janet Horstman and Sandie Perry. The council appointment is Kevin Riley.

• Library Board -- Reinhard Mueller, Terry Putman and Bruce Humphrey. They join current members Laurie Koll (pres.), Amy Bernath, Paul Lenz and Sandie Perry.

• Park Board -- Karen Wall. The council appointments are Jim Church, Josh Lydon and Alli Karrels. They join current members Tony Polkoski, Brian Harrie and Cori Koch.

• Planning Commission -- John Ambro and John Sund. The council appointments are Norm Stanek and Kevin Riley. A Park Board member has yet to be appointed.

• Public Safety Committee -- Jim Church (chair), Ed Lukasek, Alli Karrels, Kevin Brueggeman and Josh Lydon.

• Police Commission -- Sara Anderson. She joins current members John Kress III, William Bohn, Gary Ascher (chair) and Michael Arenz.