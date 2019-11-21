Sparta's Holiday Lights ready to brighten the season

Sparta’s 2019 Holiday Lights extravaganza is in the wings, awaiting the flip of a switch that will set Sparta’s six-acre Evans-Bosshard Park aglow with more than a million lights when the community celebration begins Friday, Dec. 6. It will continue into the new year.

Feed the Hungry is the mission of the Sparta Community Holiday Group, a 501c3 charitable organization formed in Dec. 2012, the event’s producer. In 2018, visitors to the display provided more that 1200 pounds of non-perishable food items which SCHG delivered to the Ecumenical Food Pantry, along with a check for $1,000.

Visitors’ cash donations permitted SCHG to substantially support Ladles of Love, the Sparta High School student-run weekly free public Thursday-night supper. Donor contributions also enabled SCHG to continue its Pay It Forward program, initiated in 2017. PIF provides awards to non-profit groups, based on the number of volunteer hours spent assisting with construction and destruction of the display. The recipients, in turn, can apply the award to their own projects. It is a gift that keeps on giving, according to SCHG members.

Carol Loe, a SCHG Board member since the group’s inception, credited volunteer help for the success of the event. “We have volunteers returning each year to work at their ‘own’ space. They don’t need training!” Loe said this year’s weather has also been cooperative, scheduling storms during the week and leaving weekends reasonably comfortable for outdoor work.

Fellow SCHG founder Joanne Blixt said, “With less than a dozen in the core group we do rely on help. It comes from a variety of organizations and individuals. So many people, doing such a good service, are giving back to the community!”

“Every year more people get involved,” said Loe. “Volunteer support comes from a broad array and ranges from labor to in-kind contributions.“ She said a preliminary list includes the Challenge Academy, Century Foods, Sparta Kiwanis Club, Good Citizens Club, Sparta Area Fire District, 1st Community Credit, Theisen, Sparta Floral, Foss Fine Meat, MultiStack, Osborne Goodman & Tripp, Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Group and Sparta School groups FFA, 4H, DECA and NHS.

SCHG board member Carl Blixt said 10 additional trees and three new settings for holiday family photos have been added to the 2019 display. He reminded visitors that hot chocolate, cookies and popcorn are available, free of charge, at the concession stand.