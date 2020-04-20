Spartek donates face shields to county’s emergency personnel

The purpose of Monroe County’s Emergency Management Department is to provide a comprehensive emergency system for the health, safety and welfare of the public during an emergency situation. A job that is made that much harder when the county’s emergency personnel cannot get proper personal protection equipment (PPE.)

In mid-March, with the help of Stellar Mold & Tool in Galesville, RBI Fabrications and Machining in Sparta and Tel-Mar Steel Rule Die in Sparta, Spartek Inc. began producing face shields for the healthcare industry, which is in short supply due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jared Tessman agreed that it has been particularly difficult to find items emergency personnel desperately need to protect themselves from exposure during the current pandemic.

Last week, Spartek donated 550 face shields to the emergency management department, which will be distributed to various emergency service agencies throughout Monroe County.

Like many other manufacturing firms, Spartek has been inundated with requests for the face shields regionally from companies wanting to safely return employees to work and the demand may get even higher.

“Everybody is fighting for the same things and the supply just is not there, the demand is way above and beyond,” Spartek CEO George Parke said. “In bigger cities like Milwaukee, nurses on the COVID floor don’t even have masks let alone the face shields and they don’t have the proper gowns.”

“Acquiring PPE across the board has been a huge struggle for us. The masks, gloves, face shields and disposable gowns are so hard to come by right now,” Tessman agreed, adding Monroe County has been getting a weekly shipment of non-medical grade material gowns and his office is tasked with deciding who receives the gowns.

“When EMTs transport a patient to the hospital in the ambulance, if they have a gown on, they are required to discard it. The ambulance services need the disposable gowns,” Tessman said. “The washables can be used in the jail, at fire departments or for first responders who can wash and disinfect them. Right now, hardly anyone is wearing gowns because they’re just not there.”

One of the biggest hurdles for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office during the pandemic has been acquiring locations of positive tests for first responders. Once an order came from Gov. Tony Evers’ office stating it was acceptable for public health offices to list an address in order to protect first responders, the information was provided to dispatch.

“It took us at least two weeks to get that information,” Sheriff Wes Revels said. “Now, dispatch has the information so that if we get a call to that residence, we could have our people gear up in the right manner, depending on the response, to the location of a positive test. They don’t provide the information over the air but via a telephone call to first responders.”

From the 550 donated face shields, Tessman will be distributing the Gen2 face shields, which are able to be disinfected and reused, to the Sparta, Tomah and Wilton ambulance services. The rest will be distributed to first responders, fire departments, law enforcement agencies and the Monroe County Jail.

“Because this stuff is so hard to come by, we need to look at where the greatest need is. The ambulance services and the first responders have direct patient contact,” Tessman said. “They’re going to respond to more medical calls than say the fire departments.”

Tessman added if emergency management knows there is a potential for emergency personnel to go into a hazardous environment, they need to have the proper PPE.

“Using a local company like this is huge for us and there’s been a lot of other local companies that are retooling and stepping up to make different kinds of PPE in their facilities across the county and state,” Tessman said. “We’ve got to get people back working, we’ve got to open the economy back up and we’ve also got to protect people, so that supply chain needs to continue.”

Although the task has been more of an undertaking than Parke initially thought, it’s been worth it. “We’re so happy we’re doing it and people on the floor are inspired to do it,” he said.