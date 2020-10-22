SPD honored for patriotic support

A Department of Defense organization recognized the Sparta Police Department last month for its support of one of its officers who serves in the Army National Guard.

John Gessner of the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense (DoD) office, presented the Pro Patria Award to Police Chief Emilee Nottestad at the September city council meeting.

The award, he said, is for the department’s extraordinary support of Sparta Police Officer Zach Fischer, who also is a sergeant first class in the Army National Guard and has been deployed three times.

“And each deployment requires the department or the employees to back them up and I’ve seen the Chief go out and take some of his shifts,” said Gessner.

Gessner added that the department threw a birthday party for Fisher’s one-year-old daughter while he was overseas. “How is that for support,” said Gessner.

“The Pro Patria is a State-level Award, created by ESGR to publicly recognize organizations who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said Mike Williams, Wisconsin ESGR state chair, in a written statement that accompanies the award. The statement also noted the Sparta Police Department was presented the award for being highly supportive of the Army National Guard. Supportive organizations are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and reserve units, it said.

Gessner also pointed out that three years ago the Sparta Police Department was one of 2,400 organizations submitted for the ESGR’s Freedom Award and was one of only 30 of them that made it to Washington D.C.