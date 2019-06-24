Speaker to discuss strange and unusual in Wisconsin

Do you believe in things that go bump in the night, or day, or other strange and unusual things?

The Tomah Area Historical Museum is hosting Chad Lewis to discuss the paranormal in Wisconsin.

Do you believe in ghosts? UFO’s or mysterious creatures like werewolves, hodags or Bigfoot? Lewis is a Wisconsin author of the strange and unusual.

He will speak at the Ground Round on Sunday, July 14 for a dinner-program that will have you shaking in your boots. Lewis will talk about Wisconsin’s strangest legends and folklore stories that you may have never heard about.

The dinner, either chicken or sirloin medallions, is at 6:30 p.m. The program follows at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per ticket. Mail checks or stop by the Tomah Museum, 321 Superior Avenue. Reservations are required and deadline is July 11.

This is a fundraiser for the new museum building. This is a popular topic and ticket sales are expected to go fast with limited seating available. For more information call the museum at 608-372-1880.