Special day for group of athletes
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:51am admin1
It wasn't the start of WIAA basketball tournament action at Tomah High School on Sunday, but you couldn't tell by near capacity attendance and the raucous atmosphere in the THS gym.
It wasn't the start of WIAA basketball tournament action at Tomah High School on Sunday, but you couldn't tell by near capacity attendance and the raucous atmosphere in the THS gym.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com