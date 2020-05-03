Speckled Hen strives to find the creative side in anyone

Speckled Hen Paint & Create Studio, located in what was formerly Grantie Anne’s Studio in downtown Sparta, is now open. Owner, Rachelle Witherow, believes if a person can envision it, they can create it and she is ready for Speckled Hen to be the go-to destination where community members can make their own home décor.

“I really just want to get people’s creativity out,” Witherow said. “That’s my main goal.”

Just six years ago, Witherow didn’t think she had a creative side either. A friend of hers invited her to come over to work on a project and promised that she would walk her through it.

“At that point I realized, it wasn’t so hard. Slowly, I started playing with paint colors and figuring out how to do different textures with the paint,” she said. “If she hadn’t brought the creativity to me, I don’t think I would have ever found it.”

Witherow is originally from Washington where she met her husband, Bryan. The Witherows moved to the area for Bryan’s job at Fort McCoy and in 2016, they and their three sons settled in Sparta.

“I love Sparta,” Witherow said. “There’s a better feel of community here and this is where we plan on staying.”

After 10 years of being an Army wife, Witherow decided to join the Army Reserve in 2012. She was later deployed to Afghanistan and upon her return in 2017, she became heavily involved in working on creative projects.

It became a therapy for her. “It’s something that has helped me get back into the real world,” Witherow said.

PTSD is something that is very close to her heart and she would like to try to work with the Tomah VA to host programs at Speckled Hen. She also wants to provide individuals fighting addiction and alcoholism an alternative that doesn’t involve going to the bar or whatever the temptation might be.

“Just come as you are, that’s the feel around here. The goal at Speckled Hen is to provide a creative outlet to the community,” she said. “I want everyone to feel comfortable the minute they walk through those doors and know that there will be no judgment.”

She instructs classes to design and create wooden signs every other Thursday. The classes will typically center around a season or a holiday; Witherow has upcoming classes planned for springtime, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter themed designs.

Instruction on creating mosaics and glass etching are also offered at Speckled Hen. Witherow herself will be making roughly 400 wine glasses for the next wine walk downtown.

Speckled Hen also hosts birthday parties, bachelorette parties, retirement parties or any other gathering.

Witherow is currently working with another local artist that is interested in teaching classes on canvas painting at the studio.

When Grantie Anne’s owner, Anne Axelsen, decided it was time to retire, a mutual friend told Witherow there were a lot of people saddened that the art studio space might be lost.

“It’s something my husband and I had been talking about since I got back from deployment because it’s just something I love doing so much,” Witherow said. “With less than two weeks, we decided we were doing it. Everything just lined up and we made an investment and we now have what we’ve been looking at doing for almost three years now.”

People can come in to use the space for their own projects as well. Witherow’s eventual plan is to install lockers, allowing people to come in and work on their projects at their leisure.

“That way we could be more like a maker’s space,” she said. “Some people don’t have the space at home, or they have kids or pets that they don’t want to get into stuff.”

Witherow tries to make her prototype for classes as basic as she can so that anyone can complete the project. She loves to see people step outside of their comfort zone during classes by trying different colors, techniques or making the design their own.

“I love seeing those little things come out of people,” she said. “Everybody has a little bit of creativity in them, it’s just a matter of showing them that they have it.”

Speckled Hen is open from 1 to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.