Spectacular sideshow performances at this year’s county fair

Year after year, Monroe County Fairgoers are eager to head to the grandstands for a long list of impressive scheduled events. The barns are full of activity with 4-H’ers impressing judges and spectators alike. The laughter and shrills ring out from the thrilling carnival rides but oftentimes some great performances get overlooked.

Attendees can catch some impressive sideshows throughout the fair including entertainment from Scott Christie’s Grazed and Confused Hypnosis Show and Kidbucks Game Show. Dan Kirk Juggler with Yellow Shoes will be strolling the fairgrounds all weekend ready to awe spectators and kids can participate in the Monroe County Ag Society’s Learn and Earn Activities.

Returning to the fair this year will be the Kidbucks Game Show, which is a high-energy audience interactive game show for the whole family. Audience members are randomly selected to participate in wild and crazy games.

The final winner will enter the Kidbucks Chamber to grab as many “kidbucks” as possible. The stage show will take place on the midway daily Thursday through Sunday.

Also taking the stage on the midway will be Scott Christie who has been impressing audiences since the 80s as a stage entertainer and is new this year to the Monroe County Fair. For over 30 years, he has provided fun for his volunteers and audiences.

Audiences can enjoy daily performances of Scott Christie’s Grazed & Confused Comedy Hypnosis Show at the county fair. This fun and interactive ag-themed hypnosis performance will delight the crowd and make them the stars of the show.

Christie promises a wild and wacky journey full of non-stop barnyard fun. The show is safe and family friendly and is a “must see” attraction at this year’s fair.

Also new to the fair this year is Dan Kirk, The Juggler with the Yellow Shoes. Kirk stepped out of the “real world” and into the performing world in the 1980s.

“After finding a pair of yellow shoes on sale in a mall, I knew I was ready for whatever lay ahead,” he said.

He learned to juggle in the summer of 1983, began performing in 1987 and in 1993 he began touring full-time and is now a full-time prop comic and professional juggler, entertainer and teacher of the art.

With over 2,555 performances throughout fourteen states, Kirk is sure to be a hit at this year’s fair by providing comic juggling at its finest.

His stage performances always include exciting family friendly oriented comedy routines, a wide variety of juggling, zany balloon twisting, and the use of audience members.

Kirk began strolling the grounds on Wednesday and he will continue Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As part of the Monroe County Agricultural Society’s mission statement, the organization strives to promote and educate the public during the annual county fair. The importance of agriculture and its economic contribution to Monroe County ranks high on the organization’s list.

The Learn N Earn Scavenger Hunt is a free and fun family activity, which takes places during the fair. Families are invited to participate by searching the grounds for answers to clues regarding fun facts about the different exhibits at the fair in order to earn special prizes.

“The program teaches both adults and children educational facts and makes it fun seeking them out like a scavenger hunt,” Operations Manager Shae Fox said. “We feel it is vital to educate the public on the facts of where their food comes from and how it is grown through interactive experiences.”

The scavenger hunt begins at 10 a.m. daily at the Agventure Pavilion on the midway until 6 p.m.