Spike in felony drug cases raises concern

The Monroe County Safe Community Coalition recently hosted a Community Conversation on Meth where numerous members of the community as well as local organizations and government agencies attended.

Drug Free Communities Coordinator Natalie Carlisle explained that the coalition has a Drug Free Communities Grant for the past nine years that is actively working on prescription drug, marijuana and alcohol prevention within Monroe County.

“One of the things that we have been doing in our work groups within the coalition is to invite people in to talk with us about what they are seeing in the community,” Carlisle said. “How things are working, what we can do to help specific agencies as well as what we can do to help more in the community.”

The coalition had asked Judge Richard Radcliffe and Judge Todd Ziegler to talk to its Prescription Drug Workgroup about what they have been seeing in terms of prescription drugs and marijuana in the community.

The conversations wrapped around to meth being more prevalent in the community and the judges asked if there were something more the coalition could do to help with that.

“Our Drug Free Communities Grant does not fund anything with meth at this point in time, however, we can certainly make amendments to our grant based on community need,” Carlisle explained. “If we have this conversation and we decide putting together a short-term action team to look at this further is more important in our community then we will continue that conversation.”

The purpose of the Community Conversation was to engage community members to start talking about the problem and determine what can be done to help.

Judge Radcliffe is currently starting a drug court and explained that the number of drug cases in Monroe County has doubled in the last five years. He said in 2018 there were close to 1,000 felony cases and in 2013 it was closer to 400.

“The vast majority of those new cases are meth or meth related cases; not just meth possession but typically property crimes, like identity theft, 90 percent of those are drug related,” Radcliffe explained. “The single biggest problem we have in Monroe County is meth. Meth is the new recreational drug, it’s cheaper, socially acceptable and people are not necessarily abusing it but they’re using it to get by and it’s easy to find.”

Radcliffe added that it isn’t kids or young adults using methamphetamines. The majority of people in the criminal justice system with meth problems are between the ages of 30 and 50.

“They’re often employed, have families and the impact of this when they get addicted is multiplied,” he said. “It affects their job, their kids and its impact butterflies out. Our system is overloaded. We can’t handle any more cases.”

Radcliffe pointed out that Monroe County has a very good drug monitoring system for people who are arrested and charged but even that system can’t handle the numbers. Law enforcement and the district attorney’s office are also maxed out on resources.

There are not enough resources in the community to address the problem with methamphetamines.

Regarding a solution to the problem, the conversation stemmed around the need for more education on the effects of meth by humanizing the problem. One community member suggested attending township meetings throughout the county to show data on what the issue looks like in Monroe County.

According to Ziegler, all of the money from the state is being directed toward issues with opiates, which is a more prevalent problem in bigger cities. Rural communities, like Monroe County, are seeing bigger issues with methamphetamines.

Ziegler added the drug issues have evolved. People are no longer cooking their own meth; the meth is coming in from outside the community, making it more difficult for law enforcement to cut off “the supply.”

The drug “dealers” are usually addicts themselves who need to pay for their addiction.

“We are not going to incarcerate our way out of this. That is just not a solution,” Ziegler said.

Radcliffe explained that meth is different than other drugs in that there is not a medical treatment.

“If you’re addicted to heroin or cocaine, there are some inpatient treatment programs where they can administer a drug that is a pseudonym for what you’re addicted to and gradually allow you to withdraw,” he said. “There isn’t an ‘antidote’ for meth. It really takes behavior modification.”

“It’s a difficult addiction,” Ziegler agreed. “Getting people into treatment is a difficult process.”

Monroe County is in dire need of resources for treatment. People are getting out of jail and going back to what they know as treatment services are booked out for months and people in crisis need immediate help.

“Meth is highly addictive and there’s no real cure so it’s hard to treat that addiction. There really needs to be more resources across the board and we’re going to have to think outside the box,” Radcliffe said. “Our government has chosen not to fund that and that’s probably not likely to change.”