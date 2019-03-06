A splash to end the school year

It's become a longstanding tradition for Tomah Middle School eighth grade science students.

Ending the school year with a splash with the potential of literal splash.

Students, staff and family members made the annual journey to Lake Tomah for the much anticipated cardboard boat races in Lake Tomah by Winnebago Park.

Team 8-1 launched first on Monday, May 27. The weather was more cooperative Friday, May 31 for Team 8-2. Temperatures were warmer with a gentle breeze the end of the week. Twenty boats were launched by team 8-1 and 21 launched by team 8-2

Some boats survived the journey around the set course in the Lake Tomah. Others..., well let's just say some respective crews were fortunate the North American Squirrel Association spotter pontoon was not far away. The pontoon was piloted by volunteer captain Paul Wolf.

The event was started by retired science teacher Larry Fritz. Boats started launching from the pier both days at approximately 8:30 a.m. Using only cardboard, duct tape and paint students design and build their own vessels with the intent to paddle the course in the bay. Some boats are launched solo. Some with as many as six students.

TMS social studies teacher Greg Lueder was in charge of the 'scrap heap' box truck. That was the post-race disposal site for soggy cardboard. Lueder said there are basic construction rules, but also added with a grin, "the rules are pretty lenient."

Steve Buss worked his last cardboard boat race guiding students into the 'finish line' pier. He is moving onto the Altoona school district next school year.

The fastest boat on May 31 consisted of crew members Reid Spolum, Owen Walker, Trey Torkelson and Jonah Nick. They navigated their Crazy Turkey boat around the course in 3 minutes, 11 seconds. The second fastest time was 3 minutes, 13 seconds, the Ballers, Benny Bemis, Dylan Breitsprecher, Connor Lucka and Zander Rogers.

But the winning time is secondary. All the student teams earn credit for participation and get to blow off some end of the school year steam.

Other notes of significance, coming in third for some girl power, Nevaeh Martin, Sydney Wedemeier and Halle Rezin.

Theme awards to go: The Turkey Boys, Fortnite, Moana, Americana, and Mario Cart.

The Twisted Pretzel was the fastest sinker and the Party Shark wins the perseverance award.