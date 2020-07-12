Spreading holiday cheer one child at a time

Without Michele Hamilton and her group of elves, many local children from low-income families may not have as merry of a Christmas. Hamilton’s program, Christmas For Kids, which replaced Toys For Tots in Sparta, provides presents for anywhere between 400 to 500 kids each year.

Hamilton’s 7-year-old granddaughter has lovingly dubbed their work space, which has already begun to fill up with toys and gifts for area children, the Sparta Division of the North Pole.

Typically, Hamilton will begin receiving names and applications in September. The children on her list are usually identified by the Sparta Area School District, Monroe County Human Services, hospital social workers and other places that deal with low-income assistance programs.

All of the participating families are required to fill out applications. Hamilton and her elves make their list and check it twice to ensure no one is taking advantage of the program, which unfortunately happens every year.

“Every year we have someone who tries to ruin the spirit of what we’re trying to do,” she said. “Every year we say we’re never going to do it again, but how could we possibly stop? Who would take over if we did? And it’s too important not to do it.”

More often than not, the experience is positive. Hamilton has been pulled into tear-filled embraces on countless occasions and is thanked endlessly by parents who would otherwise have nothing to give their kids on Christmas.

Hamilton has several years of fulfilling Christmas wishes under her belt as she has been volunteering with the program since 1993 when it was run by the Jaycees as Toys For Tots. After the Jaycees disbanded, Hamilton took over the program and has been running it ever since.

After Hamilton compiles a list of names, which only she sees. She creates tags, which identify each child’s gender, age and preferences along with some gift ideas of wants and needs of the child; no names are ever included.

Hamilton and her elves try to make sure each child gets a toy of some sort as well as new clothing. Once the tags are complete, Hamilton distributes the tags to sponsors.

The program would not be possible without a long list of sponsors. A number of individuals, organizations and businesses are responsible for helping to make a needy child's holiday a little brighter.

“We rely on all of our elves in the community to take tags and purchase gifts,” Hamilton said, adding that the need for sponsors increases every year as the number of children who apply for the program goes up as well.

“This year, I’m a little worried because our number of applicants is up and our number of sponsors is down,” she said.

For those interested in sponsoring a child or children, tags are currently available at State Bank Financial, 1st Community Credit Union and Shades Body Studio or by calling Hamilton at (608) 633-6771 or visiting the program’s Facebook page.

Once the sponsors purchase the gifts, they are brought back with the tag or tags and are then prepared for distribution. Presents should be left unwrapped as Hamilton and her elves will mark price tags to prevent the gifts from being returnable.

This year’s distribution will be moved to Second Season, located at 128 N Water St. in downtown Sparta on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hamilton hasn’t come up with a firm plan yet, but she is thinking this year her and her elves will be offering a curbside pick-up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.